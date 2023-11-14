Dinner Show to Celebrate 60th Showbiz Anniversary Of Singer, Auto-Leasing Entrepreneur Al Lambert
Father Vincent Capodanno Catholic Academy Scholarship Fund to benefit from performance of entertainer with ties to Staten Island, N.Y., and Sayreville, N.J.
When planning for my 6oth show business anniversary, I felt it wouldn’t be complete without having a worthy charitable component. Helping those in need is truly a blessing ...”STATEN ISLAND, NY, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An upcoming dinner show on Staten Island will mark the 60th show business anniversary of singer and entrepreneur Al Lambert.
In tune with the holiday season and Lambert’s near-legendary philanthropic accomplishments on behalf of local charities, the entertainer will donate a portion of the event’s proceeds to the Father Vincent Capodanno Catholic Academy Scholarship Fund based in Holy Rosary Parish, South Beach, Staten Island, N.Y.
The event, which includes a four-course dinner and show, is set to take place Wednesday, Dec. 13, beginning at 6:30 p.m., in the Historic Old Bermuda Inn, situated in the Island’s Charleston community.
"This year marks the beginning of the scholarship program, and I would like to express my gratitude to the school's principal, Debbie Cretella, and assistant principal, Donna Dawson, for collaborating with me to bring this initiative to life," Lambert said.
STATEN ISLAND ROOTS
Lambert’s singing journey began as a 5-year-old at PS 44 in his native Staten Island community of Mariners Harbor, where he also participated as a member of St. Michael’s Church Choir.
In early adulthood, as his mature baritone voice blossomed, he glowed in the spotlight as the opening act for an array of acclaimed entertainers, such as Pat Cooper; Rodney Dangerfield; Jill Corey; Chuck Mangione; The Shirelles; The Flamingos; Stiller and Meara; Beverly Sills, and numerous others.
Lambert formed his first band in the mid-1960s with close friends Charlie Costa, Tom Rybicki and John Trentecosta.
Beginning as Al Lambert and the Corporation, the group later evolved, with the addition of bassist Paul Fiorino, into the Al Lambert Orchestra.
Now marking six showbiz decades, Lambert’s musical career has been seasoned by a wide range of experiences, giving him recognition not only as a singer and band leader, but also as a choral director; theater producer; record producer; music manager; educator, and business manager, to mention just a few.
Over decades, he has performed as a solo act in an impressive array of popular entertainment venues of past and present, such as Manhattan’s Carnegie Hall, Shubert Theatre, Village Gate, Dangerfield’s, Waldorf Astoria, Plaza Hotel, St. Regis Hotel and the original Copacabana.
Lambert’s performances continue to attract his fans to broad-ranging environments and locations, of which a brief sampling includes: Lorenzo’s Cabaret at the Hilton Garden Inn, Staten Island; Count Basie Theatre, Red Bank, N.J.; Mohegan Sun in Connecticut, and the Grind and Grape in Vero Beach, Fla.
MULTIPLE CAREER PATHS
Lambert’s upcoming anniversary performance will not only celebrate his 60 years as an entertainer – it will underscore his decades-long coexisting vocation as an automotive-sales professional and, subsequently, auto-leasing entrepreneur.
The lifelong sales career is now personified by the success of his present-day firm, Lambert Leasing.
In the years preceding his leasing business, Lambert shared his auto industry know-how and trustworthy reputation with a variety of local dealerships, such as the former Staten Island Toyota, where he served as general manager; the former Villa Marin Pontiac Buick GMC Cadillac, where he again filled the general manager role, and the former Manfredi Auto Group, for which he worked as both a sales executive and public relations coordinator.
With his ties to the Island remaining solidly tethered, Lambert returns to the borough daily from his home in the Sayreville, N.J., neighborhood of Parlin, where he and his wife, Lenore, reside.
While on the Island, he devotes time to visiting relatives and friends; networking within the borough’s business community; volunteering on behalf of local charitable and civic causes; entertaining at local venues, and ensuring the satisfaction of Lambert Leasing customers.
EASY DECISION
Despite his frequent appearances in a variety of cabaret settings, ranging from the Northeast to as far south as Florida, it shouldn’t come as a surprise to Lambert’s fans that he has chosen a Staten Island venue for his 60th show business anniversary celebration.
“Staten Island is where it all began for me – the songs, the fundraising, and the cars,” he said. “When planning for my 6oth show business anniversary, I felt it wouldn’t be complete without having a worthy charitable component. Helping those in need is truly a blessing, and my audiences recognize and appreciate the opportunity.”
Having dubbed his upcoming show as “It’s All About the Music,” Lambert’s live performance will spotlight an array of genres – ranging from Frank Sinatra standards to Rock, Pop and Jazz – as he is joined by his wife, Lenore; daughter, Laura, and the Al Lambert Orchestra.
A variety of top-notch musicians long-associated with Lambert also will be featured, such as guitarist Terry Fabrizzio, and keyboard players Lynn Portas, Janice Friedman and Stu Waters.
SELFLESS ENDEAVORS
Throughout the years, Lambert has embraced a combination of professions. In addition to his dual lifelong roles in entertainment and car sales, he had been a New York state-accredited special education teacher from 1968 to 1973. He was recognized for his adeptness as an educator in 1971 with the State Institution Teacher of the Year Award. The honor highlighted his work in establishing the nation’s first special-needs children’s chorus that utilized two- and three- part harmony and counterpoint.
Further embracing his choral leadership skills, Lambert directed the “Lady of the Harbor” chorus in 1986 along with Island-based composer Carmine Giovinazzo. He later continued his choral work with the formation and leadership of the South Shore Rotary Chorus, which raised $500 thousand dollars under the South Shore Rotary Club banner for many charitable causes.
In total, Lambert’s fundraising endeavors have helped raise over $2 million for charities on Staten, and has been honored for his selfless commitment to the community of Staten Island by a numerous organizations and charities through the years.
RESERVATION INFORMATION
As space for the Dec. 13 dinner show is limited, it is advised that reservations be made as far in advance as possible. Tickets for the 60th anniversary celebration are $100 per person, plus gratuity.
RESERVATIONS ARE AVAILABLE BY CALLING 718-948-7600 OR 917-495-4236.
