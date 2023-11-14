New Video: Charlotte Morris Offers Message Of Heartbreak & Healing With New Video, “Love Ain’t Real”
Emotional Short Film Premieres Today Via Americana-UK
Filming was tough at times. We cast two girls to play me at 12 and at 17 and watching them act out my life was both painful and overwhelmingly cathartic.”NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Charlotte Morris offers a message of heartbreak and healing in her new video, “Love Ain’t Real,” which premiered today on Americana-UK.com. Shot in Nashville, the impactful short film was directed by William Gawley and produced by Michelle Robertson for Charlotte Avenue Pictures. In the clip, Morris is featured, dressed simply in black and seated in front of a stark, black backdrop. Videographer Austin Boylen’s fine hand captured her beauty and vulnerability within the set’s harrowing darkness, mirroring her early trauma. A floating screen periodically shows images inspired by Morris’ dreams for a childhood centered around one cohesive family unit. As Charlotte’s world fell apart due to her parents’ divorce, the resulting pain becomes evident in the ably acted conceptual portrayal. Driving it all, of course, is the song itself, which combines a soaring, seeking melody and intensely emotional lyrics. Charlotte’s nuanced soprano creates magic as she bares her soul, sharing the hardships endured to find that healing can happen, hope does exist – and that love might be real after all.
— Charlotte Morris
"Filming was tough at times,” Charlotte recalls. “We cast two girls to play me at 12 and at 17 and watching them act out my life was both painful and overwhelmingly cathartic. I’m not going to lie, I’m a bit nervous about this release, as it leaves little to the imagination. Hopefully it will find its way to the people who need it and offer a form of closure, peace, and hope.”
“Love Ain’t Real” is from Charlotte’s 10-song album, WILD CHILD, released in September. The disc is available for purchase on all platforms now.
Reviewers are weighing in:
Larry LeBlanc, Celebrity Access -“One of the best vocalists I've heard. Ever."
John Apice, Americana Highways - “These are exceptional songs. Exceptional because Charlotte Morris is. She knows how to live within her art. She expresses it.”
Donald Teplyske, Fervor Coulee - “Morris’ new album bridges the singer-songwriter and Country worlds - and does so strikingly. She approaches her songs with a brave and open heart, much as it would appear she has encountered life.”
ABOUT CHARLOTTE MORRIS
Charlotte discovered her passion for music at a young age. After starting violin lessons at the age of four, she taught herself how to play the guitar, piano (and melodica), ukulele, banjo, acoustic bass guitar and mandolin, and was taking her songwriting seriously by the age of 12. Raised outside of Philadelphia, Morris attended Northwestern University where she majored in Theatre, with minors in Musical Theatre and Business and Marketing. After graduating, she performed in theatrical productions and tours around New York City and across the nation, including (The Making of) How to Save the World in 90 Minutes (Off-Broadway) and multiple productions of Once. She joined Lonesome Traveler in 2018 – a concert tour which performed the history of Folk music, starting with Woody Guthrie and ending with songs by Bob Dylan and Joni Mitchell, as she continued to hone her own songwriting skills. She also released her debut EP, TO NEW YORK, WITH LOVE, in 2018 and has since released several singles and another five-song EP (produced by Nashville-based Mitch Dane), entitled SPUTNIK. In 2019, Charlotte embarked on her first fully acoustic tour, performing in over fifteen different cities across the U.S. She released her first full-length album, SONGS FOR MY NEXT EX, in December of 2020. Morris moved to Nashville the following year and released the intensely personal single, “Good Kind Of Hurt.” When she’s not writing or performing, Charlotte works in the fintech industry, travels across the country in her converted van, and avidly works crossword puzzles. She loves playing with her Miniature Schnauzer / Pug mix puppy Kiwi, cycling, hiking, paddleboarding and traveling. Described by friends as curious, strong, and loyal, Charlotte is on a mission to visit every U.S. National Park.
Greg Victor, ParcBench - “One stunning album. And what a voice . . . destined to encounter the ‘repeat’ button again and again.”
David Allan, Country Music People Magazine - “Seriously good singer/songwriter who just oozes talent. The album’s pared down production provides the perfect showcase for Charlotte’s predominantly folksy Country style and her clear cool voice. A totally rewarding listen.”
Freddy Celis, Rootstime - “. . . hauntingly beautiful songs sung with her flawless voice. This is a wonderfully beautiful album.”
For more on Morris go to her Website
MARTHA MOORE
so much MOORE media
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
Charlotte Morris - "Love Ain't Real"