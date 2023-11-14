Five Men Arrested for Multiple Weapon Offenses

The Metropolitan Police Department’s Violent Crime Suppression Division (VCSD), have arrested multiple men for multiple weapons violations within the District of Columbia.

On Friday, November 10, 2023, members of the Robbery Suppression Unit observed a male subject with a firearm. Officer attempted to stop the subject however, he fled inside of an apartment unit. As officers entered the apartment, they observed multiple firearms in plain view.

Investigators then executed a search warrant at the suspect’s address where they recovered additional weapons, ammunition, and narcotics. Nine handguns and two privately made AR style pistols and over 200 rounds of ammunition were recovered.

On Friday, November 10, 2023, 30-year-old Melvin Richardson, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device, Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance.

21-year-old Andrew Carter and 21-year-old Trikivis Hunter both of Southeast, DC, and 19-year- old Quron Green of Northeast, DC, were arrested and charged with Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device.

20-year-old Kevin Hankins of Germantown, Maryland was arrested and charged with Possession of an Unregistered Firearm, Possession of Unregistered Ammunition, Possession of a Large Capacity Ammunition Feeding Device, Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Controlled Substance.

CCN 23-185-033

###