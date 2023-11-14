QuicksortRx grows corporate headquarters with expansion in Charleston County

COLUMBIA, S.C. – QuicksortRx, a software-enabled service company that provides pharmacy supply chain management solutions for health systems, today announced it will grow its corporate headquarters with an expansion in Charleston County. The $220,000 investment will create 41 new jobs over the next 3 years.

Originally created at the Medical University of South Carolina, QuicksortRx helps health systems streamline pharmaceutical market analysis to reduce the cost of quality healthcare. The platform unifies purchase, cost and compliance information to simplify supply chain management and ensure hospitals secure medications at the best price.

The company is moving from its current location at the Charleston Tech Center to a larger, 4,000-square-foot facility located at 2 Cumberland St. in Charleston. The new facility will accommodate employee growth and allow QuicksortRx to host on-site conferences for customers.

Operations are expected to be online in December 2023. Individuals interested in joining the QuicksortRx team should visit the company’s careers page.

QUOTES

“Charleston is an amazing city to live and work in. I’m lucky to call this my hometown, and we couldn’t ask for a better place to grow a company. It also helps that talented people want to move here." -QuicksortRx Co-Founder and CEO Jonathan Yantis

“Congratulations to QuicksortRx and Charleston County on this expansion that will help support the company’s development plan while creating additional jobs in the community.” -Gov. Henry McMaster

“QuicksortRx’s decision to expand its headquarters in Charleston County acknowledges the Lowcountry’s top destination reputation. We are pleased that a successful South Carolina experience prompted economic growth and the desire to stay in the community where it began.” -Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III

“Congratulations to QuicksortRx on their remarkable journey of growth and success. This expansion is a testament to their dedication, innovation, and unwavering commitment to improving healthcare through technology. QuicksortRx, born from the Medical University of South Carolina and nurtured within the Charleston Digital Corridor, has not only expanded its physical space but also the boundaries of what's possible in healthcare.” -Charleston County Council Chairman Herbert Ravenel Sass III

