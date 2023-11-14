Truth and Liberty Coalition Creates Colorado Voter Guides
We are still reviewing turnout data, but we are very pleased that our guides were an important resource that improved voter participation quantity and quality.”WOODLAND PARK, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Truth and Liberty Coalition created nonpartisan voter guides for Colorado's 2023 important school board elections.
“Conservative Christian voters needed the resources before voting to learn where school board candidates stood on important issues,” said Richard Harris, Truth & Liberty Coalition’s executive director.
“Our goal was to help believers in Christ make informed decisions as they seek to vote according to biblical values,” Harris said.
Truth & Liberty Coalition surveyed 163 candidates in 30 districts and printed nearly 388,000 guides in English and Spanish. The guides were distributed in 1551 churches across those districts.
This year’s school board elections in Colorado were more important than ever. “Instead of just math and science, students are being indoctrinated with harmful leftist ideology,” Harris said.
“We know Christians are deeply concerned about what is happening in our schools,” Harris said. “We wanted to provide them with a tool to help them decide how to express their views consistent with biblical standards.”
“We are still reviewing turnout data, but we are very pleased that our guides were an important resource that improved voter participation quantity and quality,” Harris said.
In addition to voter guides, Christian voters could access many other informative and helpful articles and tools at Truth and Liberty’s resource center. Learn more: https://www.truthandliberty.net
ABOUT TRUTH & LIBERTY COALITION:
Truth & Liberty Coalition, Inc. is a 501(C)(4) non-profit in Woodland Park, Colorado. Established by Andrew Wommack and other Christian leaders, the goal is to educate, unify, and mobilize Christians and conservatives to become involved in their community and government affairs. The Coalition provides information to its viewers through weekly live streams featuring various influential guests. Their website houses numerous resources that connect visitors with many organizations nationwide with whom they can partner. Their goal is to enable ordinary citizens to make an impact in their local areas. Find Truth & Liberty Coalition on Facebook and on X.
ABOUT EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR RICHARD HARRIS:
Richard Harris graduated from the Charis Bible College School of Ministry in 2015. Before coming to Charis, he earned a degree in political science from Oklahoma State University in 1987 and a Juris Doctorate from Cornell Law School in 1994, magna cum laude. He practiced law at all levels of state and federal courts for 20 years, including a case before the United States Supreme Court. Richard served for several years as the legal counsel for the Oklahoma Conservative Political Action Committee.
