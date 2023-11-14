Oncology Data Advisor® Appoints Rahul Banerjee, MD, FACP, as Editor in Chief for New Term
Oncology Data Advisor® has appointed Rahul Banerjee, MD, FACP, Assistant Professor of Medicine at Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center, as Editor in Chief.
It's been a pleasure working with Dr. Abrams and learning from the incredible interviews on this site. I'm excited for continued growth in the year to come as we expand to more content and readers.”ROCHELLE PARK, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Oncology Data Advisor® has appointed Rahul Banerjee, MD, FACP, as Editor in Chief for its next term. Dr. Banerjee is an Assistant Professor of Medicine in the Division of Oncology at the University of Washington, Fred Hutchinson Cancer Center in Seattle, Washington. He specializes in the treatment of multiple myeloma, with research interests in toxicity management, digital health, and the patient experience.
Dr. Banerjee will be taking over the role from Thomas Abrams, MD, Assistant Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School, who has served as Editor in Chief since 2021.
“I have had the abiding privilege to be the Editor in Chief of Oncology Data Advisor for the past two years. I can say without hesitation that it has been a highlight of my professional life,” commented Dr. Abrams. “It is my great honor to introduce Dr. Rahul Banerjee as our next Editor in Chief. I am confident he will provide hands-on leadership that will further cement Oncology Data Advisor in the pantheon of oncology websites for professionals.”
Through Dr. Abrams’ leadership during his tenure as Editor in Chief, Oncology Data Advisor has developed a robust Editorial Board of oncology physicians, nurses, nurse practitioners, pathologists, pharmacists, and patient advocates, all of whom contribute valuable perspectives through video and podcast interviews. In addition, Oncology Data Advisor has instituted the Fellows Forum, a panel of hematology/oncology fellows who share insights into the fellowship experience; and the Patient Advocacy Hub, a resource highlighting the efforts of advocates who strive to prioritize patient-centered care and shared decision making in oncology.
Dr. Abrams will remain a member of the Editorial Board and continue providing direction in his field of gastrointestinal cancers.
“It's been a pleasure working with Dr. Abrams and learning from all the incredible podcasts, interviews, continuing medical education (CME) courses, and more on this website,” commented Dr. Banerjee. “In my field of multiple myeloma, there's as much content here about practical dosing tips and supportive care as there is about progression-free and overall survival. Many interviews are with fellows and advanced practice providers, making this a fabulous resource to learn from the front lines of how cancer is treated. I'm excited for continued growth in the year to come as we expand to more content and more readers.”
In addition to providing leadership and direction for Oncology Data Advisor’s overall content, Dr. Banerjee will continue sharing valuable insights into the field of multiple myeloma through video and podcast interviews. He also currently serves as Co-Chair of i3 Health’s Multiple Myeloma Task Force, alongside Dr. Sikander Ailawadhi, Professor of Medicine at the Mayo Clinic, and an esteemed panel of multiple myeloma experts. Join Oncology Data Advisor and i3 Health on November 30, 2023, at 6:30 pm ET, for a live YouTube discussion with the Multiple Myeloma Task Force on mitigating disease burden and reducing health care disparities in relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma.
To hear more from Oncology Data Advisor’s Editorial Board, Fellows Forum, and Patient Advocacy Hub, visit OncData.com and explore the growing collection of videos, podcasts, and news articles offering expert perspectives from the forefront of cancer care.
About Oncology Data Advisor and i3 Health
Oncology Data Advisor’s mission is to deliver up-to-date, clinically relevant content spanning from new drug approvals and cutting-edge scientific breakthroughs, to interviews and commentary from key opinion leaders in the oncology field. Content is carefully tailored to give readers a succinct overview of the latest advances that are directly applicable to their patients and practices.
i3 Health's mission is to enhance the proficiency of the multidisciplinary team by providing evidence-based, fair-balanced CME/NCPD/CPE-approved activities that address identified professional practice gaps and unmet educational needs. In support of improving patient care, i3 Health is jointly accredited by the Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education (ACCME), the Accreditation Council for Pharmacy Education (ACPE), and the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC), to provide continuing education for the healthcare team.
