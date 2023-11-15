TOSLA Nutricosmetics Announces New Headquarters and Super Factory in Collaboration with Triiije Architects

TOSLA 3, a beacon of innovation and sustainability in the industry Hub for research and development, equipped with state-of-the-art facilities and advanced technology New Headquarters and Super Factory Reflect the Company's growth and Our Commitment to Innovation in Nutricosmetics

AJDOVščINA, SLOVENIA, SLOVENIA, November 15, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- TOSLA Nutricosmetics, a leading global B2B manufacturer of high-performing liquid nutricosmetic products, proudly announces its partnership with the renowned architectural firm Triiije Architects to construct its state-of-the-art Headquarters, TOSLA 3. This milestone development marks a significant step in the company's growth and commitment to providing a cutting-edge workspace for its employees and clients.The decision to build TOSLA 3 stems from two main reasons. Firstly, TOSLA Nutricosmetics' dedication to fostering an environment that inspires creativity, collaboration, and excellence . As a company at the forefront of the nutricosmetics industry, TOSLA recognizes the importance of investing in a modern, purpose-built facility that reflects its vision and values. TOSLA 3 will serve as TOSLA Nutricosmetics' hub for research and development, marketing, and administrative operations. It will be equipped with state-of-the-art facilities and advanced technology to enhance the team's productivity and efficiency. Additionally, the building's design will prioritize employee well-being, featuring spaces that promote a healthy work-life balance.Secondly, with the Super Factory, TOSLA is growing its manufactory capabilities to feel the need of the constantly growing nutricosmetics market and brands' demand The collaboration with Triiije Architects, known for their innovative and sustainable designs, ensures that the new Headquarters will be an iconic structure that not only meets the functional requirements but also aligns with TOSLA Nutricosmetics' commitment to environmental responsibility. "Collaborating with TOSLA Nutricosmetics on the design and construction of their new Headquarters is an exciting project for us," said Andrej Mercina, Principal Architect at Triiije Architects. "Our team is dedicated to creating a forward-thinking and sustainable structure that embodies TOSLA's values and vision. The TOSLA 3 will undoubtedly be a significant addition to the city's architectural landscape."Primož Artač, Founder and CEO at TOSLA Nutricosmetics, added: "TOSLA 3 is a huge milestone for the company. This project symbolizes the realization of our long-term goals and signifies our dedication to providing our team with an inspiring and efficient workspace. We are confident that the new Headquarters and Super Factory will become a beacon of innovation and sustainability in the industry. Also, thanks to the fascinating minds in Triiije Architects."With the support of Triiije Architects, TOSLA Nutricosmetics is poised to establish its new home, providing a solid foundation for continued growth and innovation. The construction of the new Headquarters is set to commence in the spring of 2024, with completion expected in the spring of 2025. This will be a new and exciting chapter in the company's history.---About TOSLA Nutricosmetics:TOSLA Nutricosmetics is a manufacturer of high-performing nutricosmetics. With a commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction, TOSLA aims to enhance natural beauty and overall wellness through its premium formulations.About Triiije Architects:Trije Architects is a boutique design firm focused on custom-tailored design solutions. Work that spans from interior design through classic architectural scale to landscape is spread over 10 countries and developed in close relationships with numerous unique clients, spanning from our friends to Karl Lagerfeld, SIQ to Philip Morris, Kaval Group to Al Marzouq Group Kuwait.

