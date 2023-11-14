A New Cookie In Uptown: 400th DoubleTree by Hilton Welcomes Guests In Charlotte City Center with $12 Million Renovation
EINPresswire.com/ -- The conversion of the Holiday Inn Charlotte Center City to a DoubleTree by Hilton has been completed, along with a 12-million-dollar renovation. This is the 400th DoubleTree by Hilton in the United States and Canada, marking an exciting milestone for the beloved Hilton portfolio’s hotel brand. Situated in a prime location, the revamped property serves as a premier destination for events and travel in the heart of the Charlotte Financial District.
The hotel’s full enhancement complements the theme and styling of the DoubleTree brand, known for its carefully considered amenities designed with guests' comfort in mind.
“We are excited to unveil our amazing transformation and introduce the extraordinary changes throughout the property,” said Vineet Nayyar, President & COO, Owned Division GF Hotels & Resorts and Hilton Full-Service Owners Advisory Council Member. “Guests can enjoy the award-winning service experience for which the DoubleTree by Hilton brand is known.”
Rooftop 230, the hotel’s sky-high event space, was the first area to experience dramatic changes. The newly refurbished open-air venue offers guests breathtaking scenery and over 7,000 square feet.
The project's most notable feature is the complete revitalization of all guest accommodations, each sporting one of two captivating design styles. Standard rooms feature lighter case goods, 55” televisions, black finishes and hardware, and carpeting. Deluxe rooms are located on higher floors and feature darker case goods, 65” televisions, gold finishes and hardware, and luxury vinyl tile. These rooms have been meticulously crafted, ensuring a setting of refined elegance.
The updated lobby welcomes guests with a sleek and modern feel. A new marketplace, named The Financial Grind, will please visitors with offerings of Starbucks® beverages, culinary delights, and an array of additional products.
Workout enthusiasts will enjoy the state-of-the-art Fitness Center featuring Pelotons®, as well as four brand new Five-Feet-to-Fitness guestrooms featuring in-room Peloton® equipment, guaranteeing the option of an active lifestyle while on the go.
DoubleTree by Hilton Charlotte City Center is thrilled to join the Hilton portfolio of properties and to greet guests with its signature warm chocolate chip cookie welcome.
DoubleTree by Hilton Charlotte City Center participates in Hilton Honors, the award-winning guest-loyalty program for Hilton's distinct hotel brands. Members who book directly have access to instant benefits, including a flexible payment slider that allows members to choose nearly any combination of Points and money to book a stay, an exclusive member discount, free standard Wi-Fi, and the Hilton Honors mobile app.
DoubleTree by Hilton Charlotte City Center is located at 230 N College Street, Charlotte, NC 28202. For more information or to make a reservation, visit Hilton.com or call 1-800-HILTONS.
For more information about DoubleTree by Hilton, visit stories.hilton.com.
For more information about DoubleTree by Hilton Charlotte City Center, contact Jami Hill, Director of Sales & Marketing, at hillj@gfhotels.com or 704.335.5400 extension 470.
ABOUT DOUBLETREE BY HILTON CHARLOTTE CITY CENTER
As one of the top hotels in the fashionable Uptown Charlotte area, the DoubleTree Charlotte City Center offers an ideal location just eight miles from Charlotte Douglas Airport (CLT). Adjacent to the Spectrum Center, the property makes it easy to catch a concert or sporting event. It also provides close proximity to Bank of America Stadium, home of the NFL Carolina Panthers, NASCAR Hall of Fame, Truist Center, and the Charlotte Convention Center. Race fans can catch all the action at The Charlotte Motor Speedway, just a short drive away.
A twelve-million-dollar renovation enhances the property’s rank as one of the most sought-after hotels in the area. Guests can now look forward to fully redesigned accommodations, the sky-high Rooftop 230 event venue, and a remodeled lobby now featuring a marketplace and full-service café. Previously existing top-notch amenities include an award-winning Italian eatery, forchetta, meeting and event spaces that can accommodate up to 450 guests, and complimentary high-speed wireless Internet access.
ABOUT GF HOTELS & RESORTS
GF Hotels & Resorts, through its operating affiliates, is an award-winning, full-service hospitality ownership, management, and advisory company founded in 1988 and based in Center City, Philadelphia.
With nearly 140 hospitality assets under management, including hotels, resorts, conference centers, and golf courses, historically operating in over 46 states, GF Hotels & Resorts specializes in third-party management, loan workout strategies, receiverships, asset management, and advisory services for a variety of individual, private, institutional, and financial clients. Many of GF’s core hospitality assets within the portfolio are owned by its principals and provide the strength and balance of ownership and management.
GF believes in the entrepreneurial spirit with a promise of integrity and an overall passion for hospitality. Throughout its 35 years in business, GF has delivered superior results through positive operating and financial performance, implemented impactful capital strategies, dedicated itself to excellence in guest services, and focused on an unwavering commitment to cultivating longstanding relationships. Due to its proven successes, having recently won awards from Hotel Business Magazine, Hotel Management, and Lodging Magazine, GF is known nationally as a distinguished leader throughout the hospitality industry.
Please visit us at www.gfhotels.com or connect with us on LinkedIn.
ABOUT DOUBLETREE BY HILTON
DoubleTree by Hilton is a fast-growing, global portfolio of more than 660 hotels with more than 150,000 rooms across 54 countries and territories. For more than 50 years, DoubleTree by Hilton has continued to be a symbol of comfort for business and leisure travelers around the world, from welcoming guests with its signature, warm DoubleTree chocolate chip cookie, to serving the local community. DoubleTree by Hilton offers contemporary accommodations and amenities, including unique food and beverage experiences, state-of-the-art fitness offerings and meetings and events spaces. Experience a positive stay at DoubleTree by Hilton by booking at doubletree.com or through the industry-leading Hilton Honors app. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits. Learn more about DoubleTree by Hilton at stories.hilton.com/doubletree, and follow the brand on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
