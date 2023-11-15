Exploring Moldova's Labor Market: Key Concerns for Moldovans in Job Searching

Labor market in Moldova Rabota.md: results of the survey of job seekers in Moldova

Job market analysis reveals 83% avoid listings without salary info. Moldovans value clear pay, convenient hours, and growth opportunities.

CHISINAU, MOLDOVA, November 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Over 83% of candidates are discouraged from responding to a job offer where the salary is not specified. Rabota.md, the leading job board in Moldova, realized a poll with the participation of visitors to the ”Târgul de Cariere”, which took place on 27-28 October in Chisinau, and discovered what other reasons prevent people from sending a CV.

According to the survey results, when they are looking for a job, Moldovan candidates are more likely to respond to an offer with a low salary than one where the salary is not specified: four out of five respondents had a negative reaction to the wording "salary negotiable".

The second reason why people lose interest in a job offer is because of an inconvenient timetable. More than 60% of poll participants mentioned this reason. In addition, for every second participant it is important that the office or company is as close as possible to home. Women indicated this aspect more often than men.

The lack of career employment prospects would discourage 56% of poll participants from applying for a job offer. The opportunity for development within the company is particularly important for students and young professionals.

According to the poll results, Moldovan companies should pay more attention to the transparency of job vacancies, provide information about salary and growth professional opportunities.

From the observations of Rabota.md moderators, there are positive changes in this regard, but they are taking place slowly. Candidates can now make their job search easier by using various tools, including the filter on Rabota.md with which you can select your desired salary.

Rabota.md, the job board that was one of the partners of the Chișinău "Târgul de Cariere" on 27-28 October, continues to facilitate the connection between job seekers and employers in Moldova.