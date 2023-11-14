Charleston Harbor Tours Celebrates 20th Anniversary of flagship harbor tour and charter vessel
Charleston Harbor Tours & Events celebrates the 20th Anniversary of the Carolina Belle operating tours and charters in Charleston Harbor!
We are thrilled to celebrate the 20th Anniversary of the Carolina Belle operating tours and charters in Charleston Harbor!”CHARLESTON , SC, UNITED STATES , November 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- All aboard the Carolina Belle! Charleston Harbor Tours and Events announces the 20th anniversary of their beautiful sightseeing and charter vessel operating in Charleston Harbor. The 72 foot, 2 deck motor vessel features graceful lines, a climate controlled main salon, and a wonderful, open air observation deck. For twenty years, Charleston Harbor Tours has run The Carolina Belle for a relaxing and scenic, 90-minute tour of Charleston Harbor, one of the most historic and busiest ports on the eastern seaboard. In a recent interview with the owner, Robert Scribner, he says, “The Belle initially was the backbone for our whole operation. This vessel was an outlet for us to know we are succeeding and yet ready to expand. My goal for this company was to create impactful tours that educate and entertain the public and provide the highest level of customer service.” Mr. Scribner purchased the Carolina Belle shortly after buying the existing company, Charleston Harbor Tours in 2003. He quickly saw a need to enhance the customer experience and replaced the former vessel, The Nautical Queen. The Carolina Belle offered a larger capacity, more outdoor space, better restrooms, and better accessibility for all. Mr. Scribner wanted to build a sustainable, long-term viable business, and to inspire young business professionals. With extreme efforts from Mr. Scribner and the whole company, they can happily announce twenty beautiful years on the harbor, and many more to come!
— Drew Yochum, VP Sales & Marketing
As a small, family-owned business, Charleston Harbor Tours & Events appreciates all customers and partners that have helped them get to this momentous occasion. They have carried an estimated 2 million passengers aboard the Carolina Belle and look forward to many more as she just got brand new engines in 2022!
On this top-rated harbor tour, guests will see over 75 different points of interests including up close views of Fort Sumter. Other attractions include Fort Moultrie, The USS Yorktown, St. Michaels Church, stunning views of the Charleston battery homes, the Arthur Ravenel Jr. Bridge, and often dolphins skimming the surface or swimming in the bow wake of the Carolina Belle. Along with sightseeing, professional USCG licensed captains will narrate history, sights, and facts about the Charleston Harbor as our guests pass locations critical to the United States history. For added enjoyment, guests can visit the Belle Café aboard. The bar consists of delicious snacks, beverages and a full menu of beer, wine and cocktails for our guests as they cruise along the harbor.
As a thank you to guests or as a way for those who haven’t yet enjoyed a tour, you can use promo code 20years to save 20% on our Charleston Harbor Tours, Schooner Pride sailing excursions, Blues and BBQ Cruises or Wine Down Wednesday cruises now through the end January 2024!
Mr. Scribner says, "We want to personally thank our whole staff and crew for making it possible to even have this celebration. Without their passion, dedication, and incredible drive Charleston Harbor Tours and Events would not be what we are today. We are delighted to commemorate twenty glorious years of cruising aboard the Carolina Belle!"
Charleston Tours & Events operates 4 vessels in Charleston. The Carolina Belle, The Charleston Princess, The Schooner Pride and the Charleston Lady. They also operate city bus and plantation tours through our land division, Adventure Sightseeing. In 2023, they expanded to other markets, Cape Fear Riverboats in Wilmington, NC, Hampton Roads Harbor Tours in Hampton, VA and Hudson River Cruises in Kingston, NY (added in 2013).
Drew Yochum
Charleston Tours & Events
+1 843-722-1112
drew@charlestonharbortours.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Charleston Tours & Events offerings