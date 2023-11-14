IDENTI Medical Receives Innovative Technology Designation from Vizient For SNAP&GO

IDENTI Medical Snap&Go effortless product usage documentation at the point of care. Nurse using Snap&Go computer sensor to document surgical supply utilization

SNAP&GO has received an Innovative Technology designation from Vizient, Inc., The award recognizes products that bring improvements to healthcare industry.

This designation indicates SNAP&GO has one or more qualities that differentiates it from similar products and has potential to make an incremental improvement in health care.” — Kelly Flaharty, Vizient Senior Director of Contract Services

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, US, November 14, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- SNAP&GO , designed by IDENTI Medical and marketed by Southwest Solutions Group , has received an Innovative Technology designation from Vizient, Inc., the nation’s largest provider-driven healthcare performance improvement company in the country. Southwest Solutions Group and IDENTI Medical exhibited SNAP&GO at the Vizient Innovative Technology Exchange Oct. 17 in Dallas.Each year, healthcare experts serving on Vizient customer-led councils review select products and technologies for their potential to enhance clinical care, patient safety, healthcare worker safety or to improve business operations of healthcare organizations. Innovative Technology designations are awarded to previously contracted products to signal healthcare providers the impact of these innovations on patient care and business models of healthcare organizations.SNAP&GO maximizes the business potential of the OR & procedural rooms, while increasing patient safety. Next-generation data capture is via a computer vision sensor, powered by AI and machine learning technology. This brand-new image-to-data technology achieves 100% item and charge capture into the ERP and EHR, with minimal nurse involvement.Shlomo Matityaho, CEO and Founder of IDENTI Medical commented, “We are very excited to achieve Vizient’s Innovative Technology designation for SNAP&GO, based on the feedback of Vizient’s customers. This patented, cutting-edge point-of-use documentation technology is the first of its kind on the market. The combination of image recognition and AI ensures that accurate and timely OR data is easily collected, and then fed into core systems, resulting in optimized clinical, operational and financial performance.“We continually strive to provide and equip healthcare staff and agencies with tools and solutions to optimize their operating room supply management, SNAP&GO is one of those tools,” said Craig Crock, Principal of Southwest Solutions Group. “The Vizient Innovative Technology designation for SNAP&GO is a testament to the product’s next-level capabilities.”“Health care experts on Vizient customer-led councils evaluated SNAP&GO as part of the Innovative Technology Program,” Kelly Flaharty, Vizient Senior Director of Contract Services. “This designation indicates SNAP&GO has one or more qualities that differentiates it from similar products and has potential to make an incremental improvement in health care. Congratulations to IDENTI Medical.”Vizient represents a diverse customer base that includes academic medical centers, pediatric facilities, community hospitals, integrated health delivery networks and non-acute healthcare providers and represents approximately $130 billion in annual purchasing volume. Through its Innovative Technology Program, Vizient works with customer-led councils and task forces to evaluate products for their potential to bring real innovation to healthcare. Vizient may award a contract to products deemed worthy of the Innovative Technology designation outside of the competitive bid cycle.

See why Snap&Go computer vision sensor is next-generation technology for the documentation of surgical utilization.