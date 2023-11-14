Florida’s premier luxury hardwood flooring destination to open first Southwest USA gallery in Salt Lake City European Flooring Salt Lake City

European Flooring makes their award-winning hardwood planks more accessible to nation’s leading architects, interior designers, and homeowners

SALT LAKE CITY, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Industry leaders in the west are thrilled to have easier access to European Flooring’s stunning, high quality collections.

European Flooring has spent the past several years establishing itself as the country’s leader in luxury hardwood floors. And though they boast a dedicated following of esteemed architects, interior designers, and discerning homeowners from coast to coast, their physical galleries have so far only been accessible to those in the South Florida region. A new gallery opening in Salt Lake City, Utah marks a momentous occasion in the company’s nationwide growth.

Up until now, European Flooring’s non-Floridian clients worked with the company virtually through online appointments and sample delivery via post. The new Utah gallery will allow design experts and enthusiasts in the western states to enjoy a more intimate level of service.

“We are delighted to announce the opening of our Salt Lake City gallery,” said Andrew Cohen, managing partner of European Flooring. “As our first gallery in the Southwest and outside of Florida, it will offer us so many new ways to serve and connect with our western clientele. We’re excited to treat the west to the best quality hardwood, and we can’t wait to physically meet our existing and future Utah clients.”

The Artistic Side of Hardwood Flooring

European Flooring’s three existing galleries in Miami, Fort Lauderdale, and Palm Beach are a true homage to their name. More than just showrooms or stores, the spaces are designed to embody the elegant and inspiring feel of an art gallery.

Each collection is expertly curated to highlight the unique characteristics of the planks, from color and texture to design style. This high level of attention to detail makes it easy for clients to envision the hardwood in their space, offering an elevated customer experience that keeps them coming back for more.

The company’s newest gallery will stay true to the inspiring nature of its existing galleries, bringing the best of European refinement, quality, and craftsmanship to Utah.

Stunning Visuals & Outstanding Quality

European Flooring’s beautiful galleries are a visual delight, but what truly sets them apart from the rest is the impeccable quality of their planks.

The company is an exclusive distributor of Legno Bastone hardwood flooring, a European brand renowned for its exceptional craftsmanship and high caliber of wood. Each plank is sustainably sourced from an old growth European forest, creating a strong foundation of resilience and durability. The hardwood is further enhanced with European Flooring’s signature marine-grade core, which brings an extra layer of strength and protection in the form of moisture-resistance. European Flooring’s planks can withstand any climate, from Florida’s tropical humidity to the Utah desert’s aridity.

To give their flooring a final touch of excellence, European Flooring completes each plank with an all-natural UV-cured, hard-wax oil protective finish to ensure the highest levels of safety and sophistication. From wine stains to muddy pet tracks and furniture movement, Legno Bastone planks can handle anything that comes their way while still maintaining their resplendent appearance. These are floors that are built to make your life easier while bringing your home more value decade after decade.

Comprehensive Service From Start to Finish

Founded by design experts, European Flooring understands the busy timeline and exacting requirements of a home construction project. That’s why their services include installations and fittings from their in-house team. You’ll be guaranteed to get exactly what you see in the galleries, since European Flooring’s installation team is Legno Bastone-trained. The process is completed with unwavering attention to detail; each plank is meticulously fitted to ensure a flawless fit from wall to wall.

Salt Lake City residents planning a home renovation or construction project will want to mark their calendars. European Flooring’s loyal clientele in Florida and beyond can attest that no project should get started without a trip to their local gallery!

To elevate your next design project with the country’s most exquisite European hardwood flooring, visit www.europeanflooring.com or contact 1-888-995-9433. You can also find design inspiration on the company’s social media channels, @europeanflooringofmiami, @europeanflooringofpalmbeach, and @europeanflooringofftlauderdale.

About European Flooring

European Flooring is an award-winning company in the luxury hardwood flooring realm. Renowned for their high quality Legno Bastone planks, their product assortment offers the best of elegance, traditional craftsmanship, safety, and innovation.

The expert-led company boasts a prestigious clientele of leading architects and interior designers, as well as astute homeowners seeking the crème de la crème of hardwood flooring. Currently based in South Florida, European Flooring serves the nation with their online gallery and physical galleries in Miami, Palm Beach, Fort Lauderdale, and Salt Lake City.