Interior Designer Shares Why European Flooring of Palm Beach Is Raising The Bar For Luxury Homes

PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As a seasoned interior designer with years of experience in the luxury home industry, Jerry Mazo strives to provide his clients with high quality, on-trend solutions during design projects. He’s always had a myriad of reputable vendors to choose from, but his journey still hasn’t been easy.

"Over the years, I've encountered my fair share of challenges during luxury home design projects and renovations," admits Mazo. "From delayed deliveries to subpar quality, finding vendors that truly deliver on their promises of luxury has been a constant struggle."

That all changed when Mazo was referred to European Flooring of Palm Beach. What began as a simple recommendation quickly transformed into a revelation. "European Flooring of Palm Beach has exceeded my expectations," exclaims Mazo. "Their commitment to quality, craftsmanship, and service has raised the bar for luxury vendors in the industry. I have a new understanding of the word now, and will only be using European Flooring for all of my hardwood needs going forward."

The in-demand designer, who serves clients throughout South Florida, was thrilled to discover European Flooring also has galleries in Miami, Fort Lauderdale, and Salt Lake City. “As someone who works in a creative field, I respect the thought and strategy put into European Flooring’s galleries. Their collections are displayed in a way that really highlights the special characteristics of the hardwood, which makes it easy to visualize the planks in a home setting. The fact that they have multiple locations in South Florida is fantastic. My clients never have to travel too far to find a gallery that’s convenient for them,” remarks Mazo.

With the title of “Best Flooring in the Nation” under their belt for two consecutive years and plans to open more galleries in the near future, European Flooring is poised to lead the luxury hardwood flooring market. But what is it that sets them apart?

“I was amazed at the level of quality and the attention-to-detail that goes into their product,” explains Mazo. “Their Legno Bastone planks have features that many other hardwoods that claim to be luxury lack. And the dedication doesn’t stop there - European Flooring’s team will happily guide you through every step of the process, from selection to installation and check-ups.”

European Flooring works exclusively with Legno Bastone, a European specialist company that has been crafting luxury hardwood for five generations. The family-owned business uses a clever blend of traditional European craftsmanship techniques and innovative features, resulting in luxury planks that are equal parts beautiful and durable.

Each Legno Bastone plank is derived from a well-preserved old-growth European forest, ensuring high levels of resilience and structural integrity. Once selected, the planks are refined with unique treatments that amplify the natural strength and versatility of hardwood. The first is the marine-grade core, a feature that provides enhanced moisture and climate resistance. Expertly crafted using a multi-layered cold-press method to remove any negative space for moisture, the marine-grade core is highly beneficial for Florida’s subtropical climate. “My clients were so impressed when they learned they wouldn’t have to worry about humidity or moisture damage thanks to the marine-grade core,” says Mazo.

Next is Legno Bastone’s signature UV-cured hard-wax protective oil finish. Developed and patented by the brand, this all-natural formula boosts the hardwood’s durability as well as its color and finish. Unlike other hardwood oil finishes made with harmful ingredients, Legno Bastone’s is completely safe and free from VOCs (volatile organic compounds) and toxic chemicals. The company uses a double layer to ensure planks won’t be susceptible to stains, scratches, or any other signs of general wear-and-tear. “I work with a lot of families and health-conscious individuals, so I really appreciate that Legno Bastone’s finish is completely natural. It’s hard to find high-quality products that are also safe and sustainable,” shares Mazo.

Finally, the planks have an undeniably elegant appearance. Cut in the stylish wide plank format, they make interiors appear more spacious while fully displaying the organic charm of natural wood. “I’m a big fan of wide plank hardwood. Whether I’m trying to make a condo look bigger than it actually is or I want to tap into the grandeur of a villa, wide planks are one of my favorite ways to create the illusion of a larger space,” reveals Mazo.

As Mazo continues to make a name for himself in the world of luxury home design, he is excited to build his partnership with European Flooring. "It's not just about the product. European Flooring creates a luxury experience with everything they do," concludes Mazo.

Those seeking genuine luxury hardwood flooring for upcoming design projects can discover an industry expert-approved solution by visiting www.europeanflooring.com or contacting 1-888-995-9433. Discover design inspiration through their social media channels @europeanflooringofmiami, @europeanflooringofpalmbeach, @europeanflooringofftlauderdale, and @europeanflooringofsaltlakecity.

About European Flooring

European Flooring offers award-winning luxury hardwood flooring solutions to both design industry experts and discerning homeowners. The Legno Bastone distributors are well-regarded for their focus on quality, skilled craftsmanship, and attentive service, earning them a dedicated following among architects, interior designers, and luxury homeowners. Based in South Florida, the company serves customers through both digital platforms and brick-and-mortar galleries in Miami, Palm Beach, Fort Lauderdale, and Salt Lake City.