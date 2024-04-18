Flooring The Competition: Award-Winning Brand Introduces A New Era In Luxury Hardwood

Hardwood Flooring In Miami Hardwood Flooring In Miami Hardwood Flooring In Miami

European Flooring goes a step above the rest with their innovative engineered hardwood offerings

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The nation’s leading architects and interior designers rely on the Florida-based brand for all of their flooring needs due to their elevated quality and craftsmanship.

One might not think that hardwood needs to be high tech. It’s a material that’s inherently durable, resilient, and long lasting. But in truth, even the most naturally strong planks have room for improvement. Florida-based luxury hardwood company European Flooring has discovered the necessary treatments and finishes to optimize the strength and beauty of hardwood with their premium engineered planks.

The consecutive two-time winners of the Luxe RED Award for ‘Best Flooring in the Nation’ work exclusively with Legno Bastone hardwood. This long-standing partnership is what sets the flooring brand apart from their competition. Legno Bastone has become known for its high quality planks and artisanry over the five generations it has been in business. Founded in the late 1800s by Luigi Bastone, the company is still family-owned and dedicated to preserving traditional European craftsmanship techniques.

Certain things never change, like the sourcing process. Each Legno Bastone plank is derived from a well-preserved old growth European forest and specially selected for its structural integrity. Trees are typically over 150 years old and have been carefully maintained over the course of their lives. This gives them enough time to gain higher levels of strength while developing distinctive grains and knots.

As longtime hardwood advocates and devotees, Legno Bastone cares deeply for the forests they source from. They make sure to replenish the raw lumber they take by working with conservationists that continually cultivate new trees in their place. This promotes a sustainable production cycle that benefits both consumers and the environment.

Tradition is integral to Legno Bastone, but the company understands the importance of innovation. They now reinforce their planks with treatments and finishes that surpass industry standards.

The first is the marine-grade core, an addition that gives the planks enhanced moisture and climate resistance. It’s created by using a meticulous cold-press method that eliminates any bubbles or pinholes for moisture to fall into and cause damage. The planks are supplemented with 7-11 layers of a marine-grade Baltic Birch plywood laid in opposite directions to increase durability. They’re then infused with a moisture-resistant adhesive that makes the planks suitable for any climate. Most hardwood planks are treated with adhesives that have been heated up for speed and cost efficiency, but this often leads to the development of bubbles and eventual damage. Due to their special core, Legno Bastone planks are suitable for any part of the country, from the tropical humidity of Florida to the dry cold of the Midwest.

Next is the company’s patented all-natural, UV-cured, hard-wax protective oil finish that helps the floors maintain their strength and aesthetic no matter what comes their way. The extra dense formula, which is applied in a double layer for optimal resilience, can easily withstand stains, scratches, and general wear-and-tear. The hard-wax oil penetrates and nourishes the hardwood below while enhancing the plank’s color and finish. Naturally derived, it’s safe and free from toxic chemicals and volatile organic compounds. Many other hardwoods on the market are finished with potentially harmful materials such as polyurethane, lacquer, and aluminum oxides.

Once treated, Legno Bastone hardwood is refined until it reaches its signature elegant appearance. The trees are cut in the wide plank format, offering longer lengths and wider widths to create a spacious visual effect.

The company’s service extends beyond sales and consultations. European Flooring provides in-house installation services performed by their Legno Bastone-trained team, the only one of its kind in the nation. Each plank is carefully placed to eliminate the appearance of joints and partitions, resulting in a seamless surface from wall to wall. The company has grown a diverse clientele of residential and commercial designers, architects, and homeowners. They work closely with each customer to meet their specific needs and requirements, whether it's tailoring the choice of wood, finish, or design.

“After many months of shopping around, I found European Flooring and I am so glad I did. The team were great to work with and are very patient and knowledgeable. Their Legno Bastone floor selection is second to none and the product is amazing. Installation took 5 days to complete and the team was polite, neat, and skilled. They had to work around lots of furniture and replaced everything after each room was completed. My family is so impressed with the floor. Best investment in my home I ever made,” shares European Flooring client and Palm Beach homeowner Louis Romagnoli.

Legno Bastone hardwood flooring provides customers with a durable, innovative, and long-lasting flooring solution. With proper care and maintenance, they can easily last for decades, making them a sound investment for any home or business.

Those interested in elevating their next design project can enter the new era of luxury hardwood by visiting www.europeanflooring.com or contacting 1-888-995-9433. You can also discover design inspiration through the company’s social media channels: @europeanflooringofmiami, @europeanflooringofpalmbeach, @europeanflooringofftlauderdale, and @europeanflooringofsaltlakecity.

About European Flooring

European Flooring is a leading name in the design and hardwood flooring industries. Renowned for their commitment to quality, craftsmanship, and innovation, the Legno Bastone distributors have a loyal clientele of the nation’s top architects, interior designers, and luxury homeowners. The company is currently based in South Florida and has a digital platform in addition to their physical galleries in Miami, Palm Beach, Fort Lauderdale, and Salt Lake City.