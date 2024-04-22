Timber Couture: Award-Winning Flooring Company Redefines Luxury with Stunning Hardwood Collection

European Flooring of Palm Beach Amantea Trecento by European Flooring of Fort Lauderdale Rosina 220 G1 by European Flooring of Miami

European Flooring’s premium selection of hardwood flooring proves that true luxury goes beyond surface-level

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Leading architects, interior designers, and discerning homeowners are finding out what it really takes to build a luxury home thanks to the unique features of European Flooring’s hardwood planks.

European Flooring, the back-to-back winners of the Luxe RED Award for ‘Best Flooring in the Nation’ in 2022 and 2023, has become the preferred choice for design industry experts and luxury homeowners seeking hardwood flooring that offers both style and substance.

The Florida-based company takes the term ‘luxury’ seriously, offering an elevated standard of craftsmanship and sophistication within their diverse collection of European hardwood planks. While many brands place an emphasis on external appearances to create a high end feel, European Flooring believes that a genuine luxury products should be artisanally crafted with quality materials.

“Luxury is more than just appearance. It's the attention to detail, the craftsmanship that goes beyond the surface, and the thoughtful features that enhance both aesthetics and usability,” explained Andrew Cohen, managing partner of European Flooring.

To achieve their goal of providing their clientele with genuine luxury hardwood, European Flooring works exclusively with Legno Bastone planks, which are meticulously engineered to achieve optimal beauty and durability.

Family-run since the 1800s, the hardwood artisans have become known across the globe for their high-quality planks. They have honed their craft over five generations, integrating cutting-edge technology with traditional European craftsmanship techniques to create elegant hardwood that lasts a lifetime.

No detail goes amiss, from the selection of trees to the signature finishes. Legno Bastone sources its raw wood from old-growth European forests to ensure advanced structural integrity. Each tree is thoroughly maintained over the course of its life and typically isn’t selected for hardwood production until it’s at least 150 years old—the age at which it will have a high level of strength and plenty of appealing physical characteristics, such as rustic knots and grains.

Sustainability and preservation are important to both European Flooring and Legno Bastone, which is why they only source from well-conserved forests. New trees are continually cultivated to replace the older trees that go on to become Legno Bastone planks, promoting a circular production cycle.

Once selected, each plank is refined with treatments and finishes that exceed typical industry standards:

• Marine-grade core. This innovative feature gives Legno Bastone planks heightened moisture and climate resistance. Crafted with 7 to 11 layers of a marine-grade Baltic Birch plywood substrate, this core removes any negative space within the plank so moisture can’t fall in and cause subsequent damage. The layers are carefully laid in opposite directions and infused with a moisture-resistant adhesive to increase durability. Legno Bastone employs a cold-press method to ensure that no bubbles or pinholes are created during the process; most hardwoods are treated with warm adhesives that moisture can easily penetrate. Whether property owners are combatting the humidity of subtropical regions or northern chills, Legno Bastone planks will easily maintain their appearance and structure.

• Hard-wax protective oil finish. Legno Bastone has developed and patented a completely natural protective finish, a coveted feature among commercial and residential designers seeking safe flooring options. Made with an extra dense UV-cured formula that’s free from toxic chemicals and volatile organic compounds (many hardwoods are treated with harmful ingredients such as polyurethane and aluminum oxides), the finish gives planks extra resilience and longevity while enhancing its color and appearance. It’s applied in a double layer so that planks can better withstand stains, scratches, and any other signs of wear and tear.

• Wide plank design. Planks are cut in the on-trend wide plank format once fully treated and finished. Known for its long lengths and broad widths, this design creates a spacious visual effect within both commercial and residential spaces.

These core features demonstrate Legno Bastone’s commitment to quality and craftsmanship, while European Flooring makes their planks accessible through their galleries and digital platforms. As advocates of multifaceted luxury, the brand offers its clientele a comprehensive service that includes design consultations and installations performed by their in-house Legno Bastone-trained team.

“European Flooring exceeded all expectations from showroom to installation. From the moment I stepped into their showroom, I was greeted with an atmosphere of elegance and sophistication. The display of European white oak hardwood flooring options was simply breathtaking. The variety of styles and finishes showcased the craftsmanship and attention to detail that European Flooring is known for,” shared Jahlani Immanuel, a client of European Flooring’s Fort Lauderdale location.

Those seeking luxury hardwood solutions for their next design project can find their ideal Legno Bastone design by visiting www.europeanflooring.com or contacting 1-888-995-9433. The company also offers design inspiration through their social media channels: @europeanflooringofmiami, @europeanflooringofpalmbeach, @europeanflooringofftlauderdale, and @europeanflooringofsaltlakecity.

About European Flooring

European Flooring is one of the nation’s premier destinations for luxury hardwood flooring. The Legno Bastone distributors are known for their commitment to quality, craftsmanship, and service, and have cultivated a devoted clientele of leading architects, interior designers, and luxury homeowners. The South Florida-based company serves the public through their digital platform and their brick-and-mortar galleries in Miami, Palm Beach, Fort Lauderdale, and Salt Lake City.