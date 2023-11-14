Author & Thought Leader Michael Switow to Host Global One Media’s ‘Stocks to Watch’
Global One Media signs on American author and speaker, Michael Switow, as a host for its popular ‘Stocks to Watch’ series.
Global One Media’s popular YouTube series, Stocks to Watch, has a new host, Michael Switow, renowned for his financial, political and social commentary.MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, November 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Following the success of accomplished hosts Michelle Martin and Ashleigh Barry on its popular ‘Stocks to Watch’ YouTube series, Global One Media has signed on American author and thought leader, Michael Switow, as the latest addition to their robust panel.
Singapore-based Michael Switow is the Managing Partner of Switow Media, a top-tier editorial consultancy that promotes thought leadership. His financial, political and social commentary and reportage have been featured across leading news platforms in Asia, Europe, the Middle East, South Africa and the United States.
Michael has more than a quarter-century of experience in Asia, creating top-quality content across all media platforms - TV, radio, print, digital media, podcasts and live events. He is also the founder of ONE (SINGAPORE), which is dedicated to raising public awareness and taking concrete actions to Make Poverty History.
Excited about the latest member to join the ‘Stocks to Watch’ series, Bastien Boulay, CEO of Global One Media said, “Michael has a unique and truly global outlook on investment opportunities, being an American expat who has lived and worked across the world, including in financial hubs such as Hong Kong and Singapore. He is an astute interviewer and panellist, making our podcasts and interviews engaging and informative, while shining light on new stars on the horizon that investors should look at. We are very proud to have him join our elite panel of hosts for our ever-popular investment series.”
Global One Media's 'Stocks to Watch' series serves as a valuable forum for investors where stakeholders share knowledge and insights into market trends. This platform empowers young investors to navigate the intricacies of the capital market and make informed investment decisions. Sitting at the coveted #1 spot in the podcast category for ‘Investing’, the Stocks to Watch series is available on YouTube and TikTok and also through Amazon Music, Apple Music and Spotify.
A keynote speaker who curates and moderates panel discussions that raise the level of discourse, Michael is also the co-author of two groundbreaking business leadership books:, Taming the Mouse, provides leadership lessons on how to transform businesses and slay giants, whileActivate the Third Space: How to Align, Communicate and Lead in a Hyper-Competitive World has the potential to transform the modern workplace by presenting a clear road map for how every member of an organization, not just those in the C-suites, can take personal responsibility for success.
In his trademark style of identifying the core need gap, Michael commented, “Understanding the perspectives and background of corporate leaders, as well as a company’s latest business plans, is critically important for any investor to make an informed decision. I’m excited about bringing these conversations to Global One Media’s international audience via the Stocks to Watch series."
Interviews hosted by Michael Switow for Global One Media can be found here or here, or on Global One Media’s YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/@GlobalOneMedia
About Global One Media
Global One Media is a full-service investor-focused digital marketing agency solving the needs of publicly traded companies. We deliver creative and effective solutions for digital market awareness and brand positioning across all industries, specializing in content creation and investor engagement for listed and pre-IPO companies. Leveraging our ‘Stocks To Watch’ global network and community-driven channels, we help public companies dominate their sector amid the digital and social media landscape, tell their story in an engaging manner, and reach millions of investors around the world.
Key services offered include: Strategic Advisory | Social Media Management | Content Creation | Video & Podcast Interviews | Influencer Marketing | Design | Email Marketing | Website Design & Development | Investor Webinars & Virtual Events
For more information about Global One Media, visit https://globalonemedia.com. Find the Stocks to Watch series here: https://www.youtube.com/@GlobalOneMedia. For all press or media inquiries, please contact Global One Media at info@globalonemedia.com.
