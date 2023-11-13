New Arcade Opens in Bayshore Mall

This is a press release from Sparky Fox Arcade:

Sparky Fox Arcade stands for and exists due to hard work through hardship in the hopes of creating community through shared interest.

Sparky Fox Arcade is the dream come to life of the late Lex Hanover. A man born of a proud blood line of the Wailaki tribe. Born physically ill and mentally sharp as a blade. Video games gave him the escape from pain that he needed to continue on. The dream of bringing gaming and joy to the world he loved is carried on by Lex’s husband Kitsu.

Kitsu is a born and raised Eureka boy who grew up with his mother and though he grew up in a state of poverty he never let that stop him from fighting for more and believing the world could be his if he just held on long enough and never gave up on his community.

Together with kitsu living on to continue Lex’s dream and the support of the community they both believe in with all they are Sparky Fox Arcade was created and hopes to be not only a gaming spot but a beacon to others, showing that through adversity and hardship success can be found in Eureka.

Located at the Bayshore Mall, follow us on Facebook and Instagram as well!

https://www.facebook.com/sparkyfoxarcade?mibextid=ZbWKwL

https://instagram.com/sparkyfoxarcade?igshid=OGQ5ZDc2ODk2ZA==