14 November 2023

The President of Turkmenistan received the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan

On November 13, 2023, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov received the newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Japan to Turkmenistan Hiroshi Sasaki.

The diplomat conveyed greetings from Emperor Naruhito of Japan and Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to the head of the Turkmen state. The Ambassador also conveyed, on behalf of the Emperor of Japan, gratitude to President Serdar Berdimuhamedov for his contribution to the progressive expansion of Turkmen-Japanese relations, a solid foundation for the development of which was laid by the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

Emphasizing the importance of cooperation with the countries of the Central Asian region, the ambassador also noted his country's interest in the further progressive development of mutually beneficial relations.

Having conveyed his best wishes to the leadership of Japan, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov congratulated the ambassador on his appointment and wished him great success in his diplomatic mission.

During the conversation, wide range of issues related to the further expansion of bilateral relations were discussed.

As it was emphasized, for Turkmenistan Japan is an important partner country, bilateral relations with which are long-term and strategic in nature.

The head of state noted that relations between our countries are based on mutual respect and support and noted that the views of Turkmenistan and Japan on issues of international politics and regional relations of mutual interest, especially those related to ensuring peace and global security, achieving sustainable development goals, are similar or match up.

As stated, an important role in coordinating the efforts of both countries in this direction is played by the intergovernmental Turkmen-Japanese and Japanese-Turkmen committees on economic cooperation, whose activities are aimed at the widespread use of the multifaceted potential of the two countries.

President Serdar Berdimuhamedov emphasized that economic cooperation should be based on the latest achievements of science and technology, including innovation and new technologies, best practices, while focusing on the successful development of effective business ties established between Turkmenistan and leading world-famous Japanese companies.

Regarding issues of cultural and humanitarian cooperation, the parties noted the regular nature of exhibitions, Culture Days and other cultural events held in our countries. Improving the national education system, training and practical training of Turkmen specialists and youth in Japan is highlighted as an important segment of cooperation in the educational sphere.