14 November 2023

65

The President of Turkmenistan received the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Iran

On November 13, 2023, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov received the newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Turkmenistan Ali Mojtaba Ruzbehani, who presented his credentials to the head of state.

The diplomat conveyed cordial greetings from the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi, who addressed the Head of Turkmenistan and the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov with wishes of health and happiness, as well as peace, prosperity and prosperity to the entire Turkmen people.

The President of Turkmenistan conveyed his best wishes to the leadership of the friendly country, and also congratulated the ambassador on his appointment.

As emphasized, Iran attaches great importance to traditional historical and cultural roots in relations with Turkmenistan, whose peacekeeping policy, based on the status of permanent neutrality, is an effective factor in strengthening regional and international cooperation, primarily with its closest neighbors, that meets the goals of common well-being.

During the conversation, the productivity of many years of dialogue, built on a solid foundation of mutual respect, mutual trust, spiritual kinship of the two peoples and the age-old traditions of good neighborliness, was noted.

During the meeting, priority issues of bilateral relations were discussed. Particular attention was paid to interaction within authoritative international organizations, primarily the UN.

It was also stated that Iran remains one of Turkmenistan’s significant partners in the region. At the same time, the interlocutors confirmed their readiness to deepen constructive ties in the fuel and energy, transport and communications sectors, construction and agriculture. In this regard, the Intergovernmental Turkmen-Iranian Commission on Economic Cooperation occupies a special place.

One of the key areas of Turkmen-Iranian relations is cultural and humanitarian cooperation, which is based on the common historical, cultural and spiritual traditions of the two peoples.