Merger puts Active Pathways on track to become world’s first end-to-end talent activation ecosystem
The news has been positively received in the market and the advantages and opportunities for our now combined teams are huge”ADELAIDE, SA, AUSTRALIA, November 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Adelaide-founded, Active Pathways Ltd, has expanded its offering with the addition of leading talent agency W Sports & Media (WSM).
— James Begley
Active Pathways is known for its existing talent activation technology platforms, (Pickstar and Vlast) and the announcement reconfirms the Company’s move to transform the sports and entertainment ecosystem.
The deal will see Active Pathways combine Pickstar’s technology with WSM’s talent management agency, which represents some of the world’s best athletes, media personalities and musicians.
For talent, it enables Pickstar to redefine the talent model and offer unmatched technology that automates and optimises their interactions with brands and fans, as well as provide new advisory services. For brands and fans, the deal will help continue to build the number of talent available for commercial opportunities. While for rights-holders, including teams, leagues and media it will improve their ability to activate their thousands of talent activations each year, whilst simultaneously providing transparency and compliance to all stakeholders.
James Begley, Active Pathways CEO and Founder says, “We are thrilled to announce the addition of WSM after a long and successful relationship with their team.”
“It’s a necessary step, as we bolster our ability to differentiate and revolutionise within the sports and entertainment industry, transforming the talent ecosystem in Australia and globally. The news has been positively received in the market and the advantages and opportunities for our now combined teams are huge,” explained Begley.
“This new partnership, together with the fusion of our SaaS and Marketplace products, not only means we solve problems for all in the talent ecosystem, but we are on the path of offering the world’s first end-to-end, self-serving talent activation ecosystem,” added Begley.
WSM Director, Garry Winter says, “This partnership allows us to collectively build a unique platform that saves hundreds of hours, while increasing commercial return for all stakeholders in the talent activation ecosystem.”
Begley added, “We continue to focus on solving the many pain points that exist when brands, teams, leagues and agents collaborate in order to manage sponsorships and talent activations. Our data, reporting and technology is the key to successful outcomes when managing these contracts, measuring talent appearances for brands, sporting teams and leagues worldwide, while ensuring a better experience for talent. This addition of WSM will further enhance that experience for talent, managers, teams, leagues and brands around the world.”
The deal was affected by the issue of ordinary shares to WSM shareholders in Active Pathways. Former WSM directors, Garry Winter and Dimi Parhas have joined Pickstar’s Board of Directors.
Jackie Helliker
Trippant Ltd
jackie@trippant.com