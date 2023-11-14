Igyxos Announces Successful Closure of Second Largest Investment Round in its History, Marking a Milestone in its Growth

Financial proceeds will be used to advance Igyxos infertility breakthrough treatment towards its goal to transform lives of many facing fertility problems

I have worked with thousands of families facing this devastating problem and have confidence in Igyxos product’s potential to redefine and change the experience and lives of those families.” — Pr. Geeta Nargund

PARIS, FRANCE, November 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Igyxos Announces Successful Closure of Its Largest Investment Round, Marking a Milestone in Its Growth

Igyxos, a pioneering biotechnology company at the forefront of infertility innovation, is thrilled to announce the successful completion of its largest investment round to date. This momentous achievement represents a significant milestone in the company's journey, reinforcing its commitment to revolutionizing infertility treatment for the benefit of couples facing challenges in their journey to parenthood. Igyxos is proud to present the following three key takeaways from this monumental event:

1- Record-breaking Investment: Igyxos has secured the complete funding required to run a long term toxicology study and launch its Phase I program. This represents an unprecedented amount of funding for Igyxos, surpassing previous rounds, except one and defining a new value for the company. The substantial investment will empower Igyxos to accelerate its growth and advance its cutting-edge technology solutions to new heights.

2- Validation of Innovation: This remarkable investment round is a testament to the strong results of IGX12 and to the technological prowess of the Igyxos team. New investors have joined this round and Emmanuel Dulac, CEO of Igyxos said « We are thrilled by this strong vote of confidence and particularly humbled by the quality of the investors who are supporting us. We welcome impressive veterans of the industry, large funds and also a world renown expert in infertility, Pr. Geeta Nargund, who has decided to invest in Igyxos through her London based venture Create Impact Ventures. ». Prof Nargund added « I am extremely excited to see a profound therapeutical innovation, such as IGX12 advancing in the field of infertility. I have worked with thousands of families facing this devastating problem and have confidence in the product’s potential ability to redefine and change the experience and lives of those families. »

3- Trial Acceleration: With this significant capital infusion, Igyxos is poised for rapid advancement. The company is already planning for the best Phase II strategy to be able to roll into the discussions with authorities as soon as Phase I SAD and MAD are completed. IGX12 has the potential to advance in both male and female infertility. The company has decided to advance first in men and establish partnerships and collaborations to drive the full potential of the drug and make a positive impact on a global scale. The investment will also enable the recruitment of top-tier talent to further fuel Igyxos' growth.

Igyxos is grateful for the trust and support of its investors, partners, and the entire team who have played an instrumental role in reaching this momentous milestone. We want to particularly thank our team for their amazing talent to get us where we are today. As Igyxos continues its journey of innovation and transformation, it remains committed to pushing the boundaries in strong collaboration with treating physicians for the benefit of patients and their families.

About Igyxos: Igyxos Biotherapeutics, a French biotechnology company, is dedicated to addressing the growing global need for improved infertility solutions through novel therapeutics that make treatment more effective and efficient for men and women. To transform infertility treatment and enhance patients’ outcomes, we’re pioneering the first monoclonal antibody (mAb)-based treatment that binds to and enhances the activity of gonadotropins – hormones involved in reproduction – and significantly improves their activity for infertility treatments. Major investors in Igyxos are UI investissement, Bpifrance and Go Capital.