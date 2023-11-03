Igyxos Initiates Phase 1 Clinical Trials for IGX12: A Breakthrough Treatment for Infertility

IGX12 is a pioneering monoclonal antibody (mAb) with very strong and consistent pre-clinical results and the potential to revolutionize infertility treatment

IGX12 has the potential to make a meaningful difference in the lives of couples facing infertility” — Marie Christine Maurel

PARIS, FRANCE, November 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Igyxos, a leading biopharmaceutical company specializing in infertility solutions, is thrilled to announce the dosing of the first healthy volunteer in the First in Human (FIH) Phase 1 clinical trial for IGX12, a pioneering monoclonal antibody (mAb) with the potential to revolutionize infertility treatment for both men and women. The study is conducted at CRS Berlin- a dedicated phase I clinical trials unit after completing a comprehensive preclinical studies demonstrating remarkable efficacy in enhancing fertility potential in both male and female animal models. This significant milestone follows authorization from the Paul-Ehrlich-Institute (PEI), the German health authorities, and underscores Igyxos' commitment to addressing the global infertility crisis.

Infertility affects up to 186 million individuals worldwide, with approximately 48 million couples seeking medical assistance. Current treatment options are often burdensome and have limited efficacy. On average, it takes women 4-5 treatment cycles and two years to achieve a 60-70% success rate. Furthermore, there are no approved treatments for male infertility, despite men being responsible for nearly 50% of infertility cases.

Emmanuel Dulac, CEO of Igyxos, remarked, "This achievement reflects the dedication of our research team, early investors, and renowned infertility experts who have supported Igyxos since its inception in 2017."

Dr. Marie-Christine Maurel, Chief Scientific Officer at Igyxos, added, "We are proud of the data package assembled, and this authorization for human trials is a significant milestone. IGX12 targets hormonal messengers in reproduction, and its potential to make a meaningful difference in the lives of individuals and couples facing infertility is inspiring."

About Igyxos: Igyxos Biotherapeutics is a French biotechnology company dedicated to improving infertility treatment for men and women. Their mission is to provide accessible and effective solutions to empower individuals and couples on their journey to parenthood. Major investors in Igyxos are UI investissement, Bpifrance and Go Capital.

For inquiries or more information, please visit Igyxos or contact: Élodie Kara elodie.kara@igyxos.com