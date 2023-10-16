Igyxos Biotherapeutics Appoints Emmanuel Dulac as New Ceo

Igyxos secures a seasoned executive to help advance IGX12, a first in class treatment for both male and female infertility

PARIS, FRANCE, October 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Igyxos, a privately owned biopharmaceutical company developing breakthrough treatments for infertility and dedicated to enhancing patients’ outcomes, is delighted to announce the appointment of Emmanuel Dulac as its new CEO. Emmanuel brings a wealth of experience and expertise to Igyxos, having held numerous leadership positions in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry.

Emmanuel's distinguished career spans over 25 years, during which he has successfully led and transformed businesses in the global biotechnology sector. Prior to taking the lead at Igyxos, Emmanuel served as the CEO of Zealand Pharma, CCO of Alnylam and Head of Rare Diseases at Shire, where he played a pivotal role in driving innovation and business growth.

With a strong track record of strategic vision and execution, Emmanuel is poised to guide Igyxos into its next phase of development and expansion. His leadership skills, combined with his deep understanding of biotechnology, make him the ideal choice to lead Igyxos through the evolving challenges and opportunities of the industry.

Commenting on his appointment, Emmanuel said, "I am honored to join Igyxos as its CEO to lead an exceptional team of talented individuals and thrilled to help advance a new promising treatment for infertile couples. Igyxos team has built a solid reputation in research and can pride themselves in having discovered a true novel treatment for infertile couples, first in the last 35 years, that appears from animal models to work in males, females, alone or synergistically with existing ones. I look forward to drive continued success in the clinics."

As the new CEO, Emmanuel will focus on accelerating Igyxos's growth trajectory in the clinics, fostering strategic partnerships, and continue to drive innovations across its product portfolio. His global market experience, customer-centric approach and commitment to excellence align perfectly with Igyxos's values and mission.

This announcement follows a series of recent successes for Igyxos lead product IGX12, first in class mAb, showing strong response in both male and female, alone or in combination with FSH and in various animal models. The appointment of Emmanuel Dulac signals Igyxos's determination to build on its momentum and achieve even greater success.

About Igyxos: Igyxos Biotherapeutics, a French biotechnology company, is dedicated to addressing the growing global need for improved infertility solutions through novel therapeutics that make treatment more effective and efficient for men and women. To transform infertility treatment and enhance patients’ outcomes, we’re pioneering the first monoclonal antibody (mAb)-based treatment that binds to and enhances the activity of gonadotropins – hormones involved in reproduction – and significantly improves their activity for infertility treatments. Major investors in Igyxos are UI investissement, Bpifrance and Go Capital.

For inquiries or further information, please go to https://www.igyxos.com/ or contact: Élodie Kara, elodie.kara@igyxos.com