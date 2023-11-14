VideoProc Converter AI Updated to 6.1: Slow Motion, Deinterlacing, and Multi-track Export Features for Windows Edition

VideoProc Converter AI Banner

Digiarty Software kicks off VideoProc Converter AI 6.1, introducing new features like Slow Motion, deinterlacing, and multi-track export for its AI tools.

CHENGDU, SICHUAN, CHINA, November 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Digiarty Software Inc., a leading name in multimedia software development, launches VideoProc Converter AI 6.1 for Windows users, with the introduction of new features, including Slow Motion in Frame Interpolation, Deinterlacing across all AI tools, and Multi-track Export capabilities for preserving original audio and subtitle tracks.

Formerly known as VideoProc Converter, the software was designed as an all-in-one and GPU-accelerated multimedia processing software for converting, compressing, downloading, recording, and editing videos, DVDs, or audio files. It was rebranded with the launch of Version 6.0 on October 24, 2023, which brought groundbreaking AI enhancement tools, including Super Resolution for upscaling and enhancing videos/photos/AI-generated images, Frame Interpolation for converting low FPS videos to smooth high FPS, and Stabilization for fixing shake footage intelligently. Now the new features in VideoProc Converter AI 6.1 further solidify the AI functionality in the software.

What’s New in VideoProc Converter AI 6.1 (Windows Version):

1. Slow Motion:

The standout feature of this update is the introduction of Slow Motion in the Frame Interpolation interface. It allows users to choose from 2x, 3x, 4x, or 5x slower speeds to capture mesmerizing slow-motion effects by automatically generating new frames and slowing the playback speed while maintaining the original frames per second (fps). This feature enhances the smoothness of slo-mo videos, showcasing movement highlights with super-smooth slo-mo effects. Users can convert ordinary and low frame rate footage into smooth slow-motion videos and create intricate details in the slowed-down videos.

“VideoProc Converter AI 6.1 addresses common challenges like low frame rates on mobile phones and ordinary cameras and can be an affordable alternative to expensive high-speed cameras.," Cecilia Hwung, Marketing Manager of VideoProc, highlights its versatility, stating, "Even if you forgot to shoot a video in high FPS, you can post-process the video to create smooth slow motion through this feature."

2. Deinterlacing:

VideoProc Converter AI 6.1 introduces a Deinterlacing option in each of its three AI tools (Super Resolution, Frame Interpolation, and Stabilization), catering to the demand for enhancing the quality of old, SD, interlaced videos from sources like DVDs and VHS.

3. Multi-track Export:

Users gain enhanced flexibility with the ability to select all or specific audio and subtitle tracks for export in all three AI features, offering greater customization options. Specifically, users can preserve all original audio and subtitle tracks or only output some tracks they need.

In addition to the Windows edition enhancements, the Mac version of VideoProc Converter AI has also received updates:

New Features in Mac Version:

• Support for new Apple silicon M3, M3 Pro, and M3 Max.

• Improved stability when running on macOS Sonoma.



Pricing & Availability:

Despite the addition of groundbreaking AI features, VideoProc Converter AI 6.1 maintains competitive pricing. The Windows version is readily available for download from the official website.

Digiarty Software Inc. continues to empower users with cutting-edge video enhancement and processing tools, reaffirming its commitment to delivering innovative solutions for multimedia enthusiasts.

For more information, please visit VideoProc Converter AI:

https://www.videoproc.com/video-converting-software/

