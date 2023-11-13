Submit Release
Man Arrested for Assault with Intent to Rob

 

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Fifth District announce the arrest of a man after he assaulted the victim with the intent to commit a robbery.

 

On Sunday, November 12, 2023, at approximately 9:42 a.m., the suspect approached the victim at the intersection of 7th and K Streets, Northeast.  The suspect assaulted the victim and attempted to take the victim’s cell phone.  The suspect was apprehended by responding officers.

 

The suspect, identified as 36-year-old William Gray of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Assault with Intent to Rob.

 

CCN: 23185724

