Amendment 821 Sentence Reduction Calculator Sentencing Stats Logo Amendment 821 Guide : Part A and Part B

SentencingStats.com Introduces Free Amendment 821 Sentence Reduction Calculator

We are thrilled to offer this free Amendment 821 Sentence Reduction Calculator to assist defendants and their counsel in understanding the potential impact of these amendments on their sentences” — Darren Kramer

NEWPORT BEACH, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a groundbreaking development in Federal Sentencing Policy, the U.S. Sentencing Commission recently voted to make two amendments under Amendment 821: Part A and Part B, retroactive. These significant amendments open doors for nearly 20,000 inmates to potentially reduce their sentences. Responding to this historic milestone, SentencingStats.com, a leading provider of Federal Sentencing Statistics and analysis, is proud to announce the launch of their free retroactive Amendment 821 Sentence Reduction Calculator.

The user-friendly web-based tool developed by SentencingStats.com enables defendants, their families, public defenders, and private defense counsel to effortlessly calculate the likely amended guideline sentence range for both Part A and Part B defendants within seconds. By inputting a few essential pieces of data, the calculator automatically generates the new range and presents a brief analysis in plain English. Moreover, the tool incorporates an Amendment 821 reduced "sentence predictor" utilizing a proprietary algorithm to forecast the potential new sentence.

"We are thrilled to offer this free Amendment 821 Sentence Reduction Calculator to assist defendants and their counsel in understanding the potential impact of these amendments on their sentences," said Darren Kramer, Chief Executive Officer at SentencingStats.com. "We believe that easy access to accurate and reliable sentencing information is crucial in advocating for fair and just outcomes in the criminal justice system."

For a nominal fee, users of the calculator can also obtain a detailed resentencing report and declaration prepared by the experts at SentencingStats.com. This comprehensive Amendment 821 report can be submitted alongside an amendment 821 motion, providing valuable insights and supporting evidence to maximize opportunities for a sentence reduction.

Click on the link to experience the power of the Amendment 821 Sentence Reduction Calculator and access the free tool.

About SentencingStats.com:

SentencingStats.com is a leading provider of Federal Sentencing Statistics and analytics, providing a sentencing data and analytics platform that makes it simple for attorneys to leverage data and statistics at sentencing. With a commitment to promoting fairness and transparency in the criminal justice system, SentencingStats.com also offers a wide range of professional services, including custom analysis, expert witness testimony, professional research, and presentations.

Amendment 821 Sentence Reduction: 6 Essential Pieces of Data for Eligibility Assessment