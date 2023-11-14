Awaji Island Luxury Villa "GRAND CHARIOT Hokutoshichisei 135°" Opens Godzilla Collab Room "Monster Island" from Dec 1st

Monsters featured throughout the "Godzilla" series will be featured in the "Monster Island" collaboration room Acrylic block design Carry-on bag Photo frame

Reservations for the collaboration room open November 4th 12:00 p.m.

AWAJI CITY, HYOGO PREFECTURE, JAPAN, November 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nijigennomori Inc. (Awaji City, Hyogo Prefecture; President & CEO: Hiroshige Sadamatsu) will open the Godzilla collaboration room "Monster Island" on December 1st, featuring a large collection of monsters (known as "kaiju") from previous Godzilla films to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the iconic Japanese movie "Godzilla". Reservations for the collaboration room are available from 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 4th.



Anime park "Nijigen no Mori", located in Hyogo Prefectural Awajishima Park, opened the "Godzilla Interception Operation: National Awaji-Island Institute of Godzilla Disaster" attraction in October 2020, where visitors can enjoy ziplining, shooting games, and more, including a world-class, life-size "Godzilla" with a length of approximately 120 meters.

A new Godzilla collaboration room, "Monster Island", will be opened to commemorate the 70th anniversary of the Godzilla series. The collaboration room is adorned with decorations and tapestries depicting the successive generations of Godzilla and other popular monsters from the series, as well as a partial view of a full-scale Godzilla seen through the window. The interior is made to change in appearance in different lighting, allowing guests to enjoy contrasting day and night atmospheres.

The collaboration room also offers a wide range of novelty goods and perks. In addition to an admission ticket to "Godzilla Interception Operations," guests will also receive limited-edition goods such as an acrylic block with a gallery-style design of posters from past Godzilla movies and a carry-on bag with a design that's simple, but covered in kaiju. In addition, those who are able to find all the monster hidden inside the room will receive a photo frame perfect for commemorative photos that can be taken in the "Godzilla Interception Operation" special effects studio, which is included in the "special mission" program. This accommodation plan is full of things to make one's stay enjoyable with family and friends, even for those who are not particularly fans.

■About "GRAND CHARIOT Hokutoshichisei 135°

The 23 villas are located on a small hill within Hyogo Prefectural Awajishima Park, offering a superb location to fully experience the shifting seasons. At night, the glimmering cityscape of Kobe shines from the opposite shore, under the star-speckled sky of Awaji Island.The cuisine is the highlight of the visit, prepared under the supervision of Chef Haruyuki Yamashita, Food Consultant for Hyogo Prefecture, and featuring fresh local ingredients to create an experience that can only be had in Awaji Island. Unique collaboration rooms themed on popular characters such as "Crayon Shin-chan", "Hello Kitty", "Naruto", and "Dragon Quest" are also available.

■Overview: Godzilla Collaboration Room "Monster Island"

Opening Date: Friday, December 1st

Reservations Open: Saturday, November 4th

Hours: Check-in 3:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. / Check-out 11:00 a.m.

Capacity: Maximum 3 persons

Content: One of the villas at "GRAND CHARIOT Hokutoshichisei 135" will be themed on "Godzilla", from the famous Japanese "tokusatsu" movie, allowing guests to fully immerse themselves in the world of "Godzilla".

<Limited Edition Novelty Goods>

Acrylic block, carry-on bag

<Accommodation Perks>

・Special missions available only to hotel guests.

(Guests who complete the mission can receive a photo frame.)

・Entry tickets (equal to number of staying guests) to Godzilla Interception Operation

・Guest room mini-bar (original champagne, local beer, soft drinks, etc.)

※Images for illustrative purposes only.

※All are original designs.

Price:

From 56,063 yen per guest, when 3 guests occupy one room*

From 168,190 yen total when 3 guests occupy one room*

*Includes dinner, breakfast, tax & service charges, and above novelty goods and perks.

Location: 2425 Kusumoto, Awaji City, Hyogo Prefecture (at Nijigen no Mori, within Hyogo Prefectural Awajishima Park)

Homepage: https://awaji-grandchariot.com/ (reservations available from homepage)

Inquiries: Nijigennomori Inc. "GRAND CHARIOT Hokutoshichisei 135"

Tel: 0799-64-7090

■Reference: About "Godzilla Interception Operation"

"Godzilla Interception Operation" is a one-of-a-kind entertainment attraction themed around a 120-meter-long life-sized Godzilla, the world's largest, that has made landfall on Awaji Island, allowing visitors to truly experience the power and might of Godzilla. Guests become members of the "National Awaji-Island Institute of Godzilla Disaster", taking on missions such as a zipline that plunges participants directly into the lifelike Godzilla body, and a shooting game in which guests destroy the scattered Godzilla cells.

For more information: https://nijigennomori.com/en/godzilla_awajishima/

TM & © TOHO CO., LTD.