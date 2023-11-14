CloudDefense.AI’s CEO Anshu Bansal Shares Insights on the Permanence of AI in Cybersecurity with Forbes
CloudDefense.AI’s CEO Anshu Bansal shared his insights on the permanence of AI in cybersecurity with Forbes, highlighting numerous ways of AI in cybersecurity.
The integration of AI into cybersecurity is undoubtedly a game-changer”PALO ALTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In his blog post, He discusses how AI empowers organizations to proactively detect and mitigate threats, predict and prevent attacks, identify and isolate malware, automate incident response, and secure cloud and DevOps environments. He also emphasizes the importance of combining AI with human expertise, ongoing training, and adaptive defense mechanisms to achieve a comprehensive cybersecurity strategy.
— Anshu Bansal, CEO of CloudDefense.AI
You can read the full Forbes article from here.
Anshu’s insights come at a time when cyber threats are evolving at an unprecedented rate. By leveraging the power of AI, organizations can better protect themselves from these threats and build a more secure future.
About CloudDefense.AI
CloudDefense.AI is a leading cybersecurity platform based in Palo Alto. They take pride in being the only cloud-native cybersecurity platform that secures cloud and applications. Their suite of services includes Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM), Cloud Infrastructure and Environment Management (CIEM), Threat Detection, Cloud Workload Protection Platforms (CWPP), SAST, DAST, SCA, Container Security, and API Security. They are eager to meet you, share their expertise, and discuss the future of cloud & application security.
Emily Thompson
CloudDefense.AI
media@clouddefense.ai
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube