Fiji: Tropical Cyclone MAL

Tropical Cyclone MAL is currently forecast to pass by the west of Viti Levu within the next 12 hours as a Category 3 cyclone, bringing with it gale and storm force winds and the potential for flash flooding. The Fiji Meteorological Service is issuing advice on its website here and Facebook account Fiji Met Service.

If you are in an area affected by the cyclone, you should follow the advice of the local authorities at all times (including any evacuation orders) and seek suitable shelter.

Visitors and tourists staying in travel accommodation should follow the guidance of hotel/resort management. It is generally considered sensible practice not to venture outdoors during a cyclone and remain well away from the sea and rivers. We recommend that you stay informed of developments by monitoring local news and weather reports.

Please also ensure that you keep your family and friends in New Zealand informed of your safety and well-being, including after the cyclone has passed.

New Zealanders in Fiji requiring emergency assistance should contact the local emergency services on the following numbers:

Fiji Police Force - 917

National Fire Authority - 910/911

Fiji Ambulance - 910/911

All New Zealanders currently in Fiji are encouraged to register their details on SafeTravel to receive the latest advice.

New Zealanders in Fiji requiring consular assistance can contact the New Zealand High Commission in Suva on +679 331 1422 or at NZSuva@mfat.govt.nz (for consular emergencies only after-hours on +64 99 20 20 20).

Posted:14 Nov 2023, 16:33