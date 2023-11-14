Presidential Candidate Rollan Roberts Announces Involvement in Ukraine’s New Constitution
It has to be based on principles that never change and can be applied regardless of human progress. It has to value human life and liberty for all.
Reviewing and working on Ukraine's new Constitution is a great honor that will impact millions of Ukrainians and the world for generations to come.”ORLANDO, FLORIDA, USA, November 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Presidential Candidate Rollan Roberts recently announced that he has been a contributing factor in the formation and editing of Ukraine’s new proposed Constitution.
— Presidential Candidate Rollan Roberts II
Roberts said, "Reviewing and working on Ukraine's new Constitution is a great honor that will impact millions of Ukrainians and the world for generations to come. I took this great responsibility to painstakingly review and analyze every word and the impact it had, not only today, but in a world in which we cannot imagine one hundred years from now. It has to be sustainable. It has to be based on principles that never change and can be applied regardless of human progress. It has to value human life and liberty for all."
The gravity of being asked to help and advise one of the highest profile nations at this particular time in their history to move forward on a good course should be a clarion call to every United States citizen as to the caliber and character the next President of the United States would have in Rollan Roberts.
No other nation wants any of our current presidential candidates to be their leader, but they DO WANT AND SEEK the leadership, counsel, and governance of Rollan Roberts. The Rollan Roberts for President campaign believes the United States has not had a presidential candidate like this since John F. Kennedy and Ronald Reagan
Roberts’ input into Ukraine's proposed new Constitution was a part of the Free Nation public movement, the largest civic movement in Ukraine.
About Rollan Roberts
Rollan Roberts II is an American businessman, government advisor, and 2024 Republican Candidate for President of the United States. He is married to Rebecca Lea Roberts, with whom they share one son, Rollan III (R3), born July 4, 2023, and has 2 older daughters from a previous marriage. Rollan grew up in the holler of Beaver, West Virginia and started his career at the bottom working his way through college, and eventually getting his Master of Business Administration (MBA) from Liberty University and Doctor of Business Administration (DBA) from California InterContinental University. He has led small and large companies and helped underserved people start businesses around the world. He believes that entrepreneurship is the single, greatest economic engine on earth that levels the playing field and does not discriminate.
Dr. Roberts has extensive experience with good governance, infrastructure, foreign affairs, education, and diplomacy. He served with former Congress people and Ambassadors on a U.S. Delegation to South Sudan in 2021 and 2022, where he assisted with the stabilization of the transitional to a permanent government. Previously, he has served as an advisor to national governments on matters of diplomacy, national security, entrepreneurship, education, clean water, wastewater, and waste-to-energy infrastructure. As well, he addressed China's intellectual property theft and the trade war to Beijing officials directly in the Great Hall of the People in 2017. And because of Dr. Roberts’ governmental acumen, it was conferred upon him by the African diplomatic designation of His Excellency as Peace Ambassador to Nations from the International College of Peace Studies.
Dr. Roberts is a Republican who respects people and reason. He discusses issues, not labels; facts, not fantasy; and he leads with sound wisdom and truth. And now, with the help of Almighty God, he seeks to serve every American as President of the United States.
Dr. Roberts is available for interviews.
Interested media may contact office@RollanRoberts.com.
For more information about Rollan Roberts’ Presidential Campaign, go to www.RollanRoberts.com.
Terry Warren
Global Communications Now
+1 949-743-4065
email us here