ALZHEIMER’S CAREGIVING & THE CAREGIVERS IS LOOKING TO GIVING TUESDAY FOR THE SUPPORT IT NEEDS TO CONTINUE
To expand their reach and strengthen their impact
By developing the Alzheimer’s Caregiving & The Caregivers non-profit, we hope to provide hope, support and community for others.”HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alzheimer’s Caregiving & The Caregivers, a new 501(c)(3) non-profit, public charity has the mission to prepare, equip, and provide evolving support to families and friends caregiving for loved ones diagnosed with the progressive and debilitating effects of Alzheimer’s/Dementia. The non-profit is sustained completely through donations and is looking for greater levels of support through donations on Giving Tuesday.
It was born of the hard work of a family who knows too well what a devastating impact the disease has, not only on the person who is diagnosed, but on everyone who surrounds them — family, friends, caregivers, and more. They work to unify and uplift others; to provide comfort, strengthen resolve, and fortify the spirits of those who are striving to keep loved ones, facing any type of dementia, within the embrace of their families and friends. The hope is that together, this community can pass on the healing, strength, and power that comes from understanding and sharing experiences, ideas, and resources.
Answers, support, and fellowship are presented in the website where learning, tools, and tips, as well as personal experiences are shared. Caregivers can find the help they need to navigate their daily challenges. Every Thursday Video Segments air on Hawaii on HI Now as part of a series. The videos are then available on the website and on YouTube.
“Our family has personally experienced the challenges of caring for my wife, who has been diagnosed with early onset Alzheimer’s,” stated Tony Vericella, Founder and President of ACTC. “By developing the Alzheimer’s Caregiving & The Caregivers non-profit, we hope to provide hope, support and community for others.”
Nearly everyone will be affected by Alzheimer’s/Dementia in their lifetime — either by knowing, caring for, or being diagnosed with the affliction. Nearly 7 million Americans of all ages have Alzheimer's with an estimated 6.7 million Americans aged 65 and older living with Alzheimer's in 2023. Seventy-three percent are age 75 or older. Currently 1 in 9 people aged 65 and older (10.7%) has Alzheimer's. Worldwide, there are more than 55 million cases of Alzheimer’s/Dementia with nearly 10 million new cases each year. Projections are that at least three people are involved in the care for each person suffering from Alzheimer’s/ Dementia — so a staggering 165 million caregivers worldwide.
The onset of Alzheimer’s or any form of Dementia is a devastating, invisible impact of aging that most of us never consider, and, more frighteningly, its impact is something none of us can control, predict, or reverse. ACTC: Helping Them • Helping You • Helping Us. For more information and to help go to alzcaregiving.org.
About Alzheimer’s Caregiving & The Caregivers
Alzheimer’s Caregiving & The Caregivers is an online source to find empowerment, comfort, and resources, to support caregivers of loved ones facing Alzheimer’s/Dementia.
Our Mission
To prepare, equip, and provide evolving support to “families” caregiving for loved ones diagnosed with the progressive and debilitating effects of Alzheimer’s/Dementia.
Our Vision
By sharing the emotions, skills, and techniques learned by “families” immersed in their own arduous yet motivating personal journeys — provide the comfort, strengthen the resolve, and fortify the spirit of those striving to keep loved ones, facing any form of dementia, within the embrace of their families.
Our Goals
The Alzheimer’s Caregiving & The Caregivers Community is designed to support people who are caring for a loved one facing Alzheimer’s/Dementia. Together the organization passes on the healing, the strength and the power that comes from understanding and sharing experiences. With one goal — to provide a digital community where caregivers will get answers, find support and fellowship to help navigate the challenges they face. Please join Alzheimer's Caregiving & The Caregivers.
