Daily Session Report for Monday, November 13, 2023

PENNSYLVANIA, November 13 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

November 13, 2023

Convened at 12 P.M.

Adjourned at 4:30 P.M.

 

 

Opening Prayer by Representative Parker.

 

Communications Received

 

The Chair is in receipt of the following report:

 

·         Review and Advisory Council Administration Account — Annual Report for State Fiscal Year 2020-2021 as required by Act 36 of 2017 from the Department of Labor and Industry

 

·         Fiscal Year 2022-2023 Annual Report from the Office of Consumer Advocate

 


The Chair is in receipt of Actuarial Notes from the Independent Fiscal Office regarding the following:

 

·         House Bill 1415, Printer’s Number 1583 as amended by Amendments:

o   A02765, A02843, A02844, A02845, A02846, A02847, A02852, A02853, A02854 & A02855  

 

Communications Received From the Senate

 

The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, returned bills from the House of Representatives numbered and entitled as follows, viz:

 

HB 623

 

With information that the Senate has passed the same without amendment.

 

Voting Schedule

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

 

 

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

 

 

Bills on Second Consideration

 

 

Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage

 

 

Bills Signed by the Speaker

 

HB 623

 

Bills Referred

 

HR 254     Rules

HR 255     Children And Youth

HR 256     State Government

HR 257     Environmental Resources And Energy

HR 258     Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities

HR 259     Tourism And Economic And Recreational Development

HR 260     State Government

HR 261     State Government

HR 262     State Government

HR 263     Judiciary

                   

HB 1745   Education

HB 1803   Environmental Resources And Energy

HB 1804   Education

HB 1805   Education

HB 1806   Judiciary

HB 1807   State Government

HB 1808   Housing And Community Development

HB 1809   State Government

HB 1810   Local Government

HB 1811   Transportation

HB 1812   Education

HB 1813   Local Government

HB 1814   State Government

HB 1815   State Government

HB 1816   State Government

HB 1817   Judiciary

HB 1818   Commerce

HB 1819   Professional Licensure

HB 1820   Professional Licensure

HB 1821   Environmental Resources And Energy

HB 1822   Environmental Resources And Energy

HB 1823   Environmental Resources And Energy

HB 1824   State Government

HB 1826   Education

HB 1827   State Government

HB 1828   State Government

HB 1829   State Government

HB 1830   State Government

HB 1831   State Government

HB 1832   State Government

HB 1833   Transportation

HB 1834   Labor And Industry

HB 1835   Professional Licensure

HB 1836   Tourism And Economic And Recreational Development

HB 1839   State Government

HB 1842   Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities

 

Bills Recommitted

 

HB 863        To Appropriations

HB 1416      To Appropriations

HB 1477      To Appropriations

HB 1567      To Appropriations

HB 1768      To Appropriations

 

Bills ReReferred

 

 

Bills Reported from Committee

 

HB 663        From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 842         From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1580      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1716      From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1650      From Human Services as Amended

HB 1690      From Human Services as Amended

HB 1410      From Judiciary as Committed

HB 1786      From Judiciary as Committed

HB 1416      From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

 

SB 500         From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

SB 209         From Education Reported as Committed

SB 843         From Education as Committed

SB 815         From Judiciary as Committed

 

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

 

HB 221

HB 287

HB 775

HB 1481

HB 1706

HB 1752

HB 1786

 

SB 843

 

Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

 

 

House Resolutions Adopted

 

HR 171

A Resolution designating the month of June 2023 as "Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease Month" in Pennsylvania.         

202-1

HR 233

A Resolution recognizing the month of October 2023 as "Polish American Heritage Month" in Pennsylvania.         

202-1

HR 235

A Resolution designating the week of November 12 through 18, 2023, as "Kindness Week" in Pennsylvania.         

201-2

HR 246

A Resolution designating the month of October 2023 as "William Penn Landing Site in Chester Month" in Pennsylvania.    

202-1

 

This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until, November 14, 2023  at 11 A.M.

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.

Daily Session Report for Monday, November 13, 2023

