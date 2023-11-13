Daily Session Report for Monday, November 13, 2023
PENNSYLVANIA, November 13 - House of Representatives
Daily Session Update
Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian
November 13, 2023
Convened at 12 P.M.
Adjourned at 4:30 P.M.
Opening Prayer by Representative Parker.
Communications Received
The Chair is in receipt of the following report:
· Review and Advisory Council Administration Account — Annual Report for State Fiscal Year 2020-2021 as required by Act 36 of 2017 from the Department of Labor and Industry
· Fiscal Year 2022-2023 Annual Report from the Office of Consumer Advocate
The Chair is in receipt of Actuarial Notes from the Independent Fiscal Office regarding the following:
· House Bill 1415, Printer’s Number 1583 as amended by Amendments:
o A02765, A02843, A02844, A02845, A02846, A02847, A02852, A02853, A02854 & A02855
Communications Received From the Senate
The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, returned bills from the House of Representatives numbered and entitled as follows, viz:
HB 623
With information that the Senate has passed the same without amendment.
Voting Schedule
Concurrence in Senate Amendments
Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments
Bills on Second Consideration
Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage
Bills Signed by the Speaker
HB 623
Bills Referred
HR 254 Rules
HR 255 Children And Youth
HR 256 State Government
HR 257 Environmental Resources And Energy
HR 258 Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities
HR 259 Tourism And Economic And Recreational Development
HR 260 State Government
HR 261 State Government
HR 262 State Government
HR 263 Judiciary
HB 1745 Education
HB 1803 Environmental Resources And Energy
HB 1804 Education
HB 1805 Education
HB 1806 Judiciary
HB 1807 State Government
HB 1808 Housing And Community Development
HB 1809 State Government
HB 1810 Local Government
HB 1811 Transportation
HB 1812 Education
HB 1813 Local Government
HB 1814 State Government
HB 1815 State Government
HB 1816 State Government
HB 1817 Judiciary
HB 1818 Commerce
HB 1819 Professional Licensure
HB 1820 Professional Licensure
HB 1821 Environmental Resources And Energy
HB 1822 Environmental Resources And Energy
HB 1823 Environmental Resources And Energy
HB 1824 State Government
HB 1826 Education
HB 1827 State Government
HB 1828 State Government
HB 1829 State Government
HB 1830 State Government
HB 1831 State Government
HB 1832 State Government
HB 1833 Transportation
HB 1834 Labor And Industry
HB 1835 Professional Licensure
HB 1836 Tourism And Economic And Recreational Development
HB 1839 State Government
HB 1842 Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities
Bills Recommitted
HB 863 To Appropriations
HB 1416 To Appropriations
HB 1477 To Appropriations
HB 1567 To Appropriations
HB 1768 To Appropriations
Bills ReReferred
Bills Reported from Committee
HB 663 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 842 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 1580 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 1716 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
HB 1650 From Human Services as Amended
HB 1690 From Human Services as Amended
HB 1410 From Judiciary as Committed
HB 1786 From Judiciary as Committed
HB 1416 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed
SB 500 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed
SB 209 From Education Reported as Committed
SB 843 From Education as Committed
SB 815 From Judiciary as Committed
Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar
HB 221
HB 287
HB 775
HB 1481
HB 1706
HB 1752
HB 1786
SB 843
Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar
House Resolutions Adopted
|
A Resolution designating the month of June 2023 as "Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease Month" in Pennsylvania.
|
202-1
|
A Resolution recognizing the month of October 2023 as "Polish American Heritage Month" in Pennsylvania.
|
202-1
|
A Resolution designating the week of November 12 through 18, 2023, as "Kindness Week" in Pennsylvania.
|
201-2
|
A Resolution designating the month of October 2023 as "William Penn Landing Site in Chester Month" in Pennsylvania.
|
202-1
The House of Representatives adjourned
Until, November 14, 2023 at 11 A.M.
unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.