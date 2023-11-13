Daily Session Report for Monday, November 13, 2023

PENNSYLVANIA, November 13 - House of Representatives

Daily Session Update

Prepared by the Office of the Parliamentarian

November 13, 2023

Convened at 12 P.M.

Adjourned at 4:30 P.M.

Opening Prayer by Representative Parker.

Communications Received

The Chair is in receipt of the following report:

· Review and Advisory Council Administration Account — Annual Report for State Fiscal Year 2020-2021 as required by Act 36 of 2017 from the Department of Labor and Industry

· Fiscal Year 2022-2023 Annual Report from the Office of Consumer Advocate

The Chair is in receipt of Actuarial Notes from the Independent Fiscal Office regarding the following:

· House Bill 1415, Printer’s Number 1583 as amended by Amendments:

o A02765, A02843, A02844, A02845, A02846, A02847, A02852, A02853, A02854 & A02855

Communications Received From the Senate

The Clerk of the Senate being introduced, returned bills from the House of Representatives numbered and entitled as follows, viz:

HB 623

With information that the Senate has passed the same without amendment.

Voting Schedule

Concurrence in Senate Amendments

Concurrence in Senate Amendments to House Amendments

Bills on Second Consideration

Bills on Third Consideration & Final Passage

Bills Signed by the Speaker

HB 623

Bills Referred

HR 254 Rules

HR 255 Children And Youth

HR 256 State Government

HR 257 Environmental Resources And Energy

HR 258 Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities

HR 259 Tourism And Economic And Recreational Development

HR 260 State Government

HR 261 State Government

HR 262 State Government

HR 263 Judiciary

HB 1745 Education

HB 1803 Environmental Resources And Energy

HB 1804 Education

HB 1805 Education

HB 1806 Judiciary

HB 1807 State Government

HB 1808 Housing And Community Development

HB 1809 State Government

HB 1810 Local Government

HB 1811 Transportation

HB 1812 Education

HB 1813 Local Government

HB 1814 State Government

HB 1815 State Government

HB 1816 State Government

HB 1817 Judiciary

HB 1818 Commerce

HB 1819 Professional Licensure

HB 1820 Professional Licensure

HB 1821 Environmental Resources And Energy

HB 1822 Environmental Resources And Energy

HB 1823 Environmental Resources And Energy

HB 1824 State Government

HB 1826 Education

HB 1827 State Government

HB 1828 State Government

HB 1829 State Government

HB 1830 State Government

HB 1831 State Government

HB 1832 State Government

HB 1833 Transportation

HB 1834 Labor And Industry

HB 1835 Professional Licensure

HB 1836 Tourism And Economic And Recreational Development

HB 1839 State Government

HB 1842 Consumer Protection, Technology And Utilities

Bills Recommitted

HB 863 To Appropriations

HB 1416 To Appropriations

HB 1477 To Appropriations

HB 1567 To Appropriations

HB 1768 To Appropriations

Bills ReReferred

Bills Reported from Committee

HB 663 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 842 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1580 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1716 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

HB 1650 From Human Services as Amended

HB 1690 From Human Services as Amended

HB 1410 From Judiciary as Committed

HB 1786 From Judiciary as Committed

HB 1416 From Rules Re-Reported as Committed

SB 500 From Appropriations Re-Reported as Committed

SB 209 From Education Reported as Committed

SB 843 From Education as Committed

SB 815 From Judiciary as Committed

Bills Removed from the Tabled Calendar and Placed on the Active Calendar

HB 221

HB 287

HB 775

HB 1481

HB 1706

HB 1752

HB 1786

SB 843

Bills Removed from the Active Calendar and Placed on the Tabled Calendar

House Resolutions Adopted

HR 171 A Resolution designating the month of June 2023 as "Atherosclerotic Cardiovascular Disease Month" in Pennsylvania. 202-1 HR 233 A Resolution recognizing the month of October 2023 as "Polish American Heritage Month" in Pennsylvania. 202-1 HR 235 A Resolution designating the week of November 12 through 18, 2023, as "Kindness Week" in Pennsylvania. 201-2 HR 246 A Resolution designating the month of October 2023 as "William Penn Landing Site in Chester Month" in Pennsylvania. 202-1

This is not an official record of the day’s legislative activity.

The House of Representatives adjourned

Until, November 14, 2023 at 11 A.M.

unless sooner recalled by the Speaker.