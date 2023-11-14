Submit Release
News Search

There were 768 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 455,407 in the last 365 days.

Vendors Wanted for Real Estate Vendors Expo

Vendors Expo (December 14)

December 14 Vendors Expo

Vendors Expo (Iman Cultural Center

Vendors Expo (Iman Cultural Center)

LAC-REIA logo

LAC-REIA logo

Vendors Wanted for Real Estate Vendors Expos

Vendor Expos are where vendors find their new clients for their services and/or products.”
— — Lloyd Segal, President, LAC-REIA
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Our monthly real estate vendor expos are where your business will meet new clients.”— Lloyd Segal, President

The Los Angeles County Real Estate Investors Association ("LAC-REIA") holds monthly vendor expos on the second Thursday of every month. The next vendor expo is scheduled for Thursday night, December 14, 2023, at 6:30 pm to 8:00 pm. There are already 40+ vendors, but there’s always room for more. The vendor expos take place at the Iman Cultural Center, 3376 Motor Avenue (between Palms and National), Los Angeles, CA 90034 (Culver City adjacent).

If your company has a product or service that would be valuable to real estate investors, realtors, mortgage brokers, landlords, and related professionals, than LAC-REIA wants you. For further information please contact Susan Hall at 310-792-6404 or go to www.LARealEstateInvestors.com.

Founded in 1996, the Los Angeles County Real Estate Investors Association is the oldest and largest investor group in California. The Association helps people invest in real estate by offering (1) education, (2) networking, and (3) mentoring. One of the Association's primary functions is their monthly vendor expos, held on the second Thursday of every month.

Susan Hall
Los Angeles Real Estate Investors Club, LLC
+ +1 310-792-6404
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Other

You just read:

Vendors Wanted for Real Estate Vendors Expo

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Real Estate & Property Management


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more