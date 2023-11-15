HSPA named a 5-Star Innovative School 2023 in The Educator report for Mastery Learning, co-designed with global award-winning edtech Edalex and Learning Vault

We are so pleased that HSPA has been recognised for the implementation of its comprehensive Mastery Learning model, and honoured that we were able to provide the tech enablement of Darren’s vision” — Dan McFadyen, Managing Director, Edalex

MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA, November 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Edalex, the company powering organisations’ single source of truth for skills and learning data, enthusiastically congratulates the Hunter School of Performing Arts (HSPA) for being named one of the ‘5-Star Innovative Schools 2023’ by The Educator for their work around mastery learning, credentialing and Learner Dashboard innovations, which were co-designed with Edalex and Learning Vault using the Credentialate and openRSD platforms.

According to Darren Ponman, Principal of HSPA: “We were excited to receive this recognition – particularly as we were nominated by another school! Our parents and students have been thrilled with the dynamic, 24/7 visibility that the Credentialate Learner Dashboard has given them. They can see at any moment the student’s achievements – both pending and achieved, what they need to do to ‘level up’ and where they sit in relation to the wider student cohort. Gamification was a key objective from the beginning of the project and has really worked to motivate the students to strive for mastery.”

“We are so pleased that HSPA has been recognised for the implementation of its comprehensive Mastery Learning model, and honoured that we were able to provide the tech enablement of Darren’s vision. HSPA has been on a multi-year journey to implement an innovative pedagogy, and this is deserved recognition for the school leaders, teachers, parents and students of their efforts. Collaboration between education providers, education technology companies and others is the key to enabling success in the skills economy.”

Now in its ninth year, the report recognises the schools at the forefront of change and innovation. Entries were open to all educational professionals who believe their school is pioneering a new direction in education and the report showcases schools reshaping the future of education. By the end of the judging process, the entries were narrowed down to 35 of the country’s most forward-thinking schools, making up the 5-Star Innovative Schools 2023 list.

Chris Duncan, CEO of the Association of Heads of Independent Schools of Australia (AHISA), says, “An innovative school needs to approach innovation less for its own sake but for how it directly benefits students and their development. Real innovation leads to practices that fundamentally change the way we do things.”

Take a tour of the HSPA Learner Dashboard – https://huntperfor-h.schools.nsw.gov.au/learning-at-our-school/mastery_learning_learner_dashboard.html

Find out more about Edalex and their award-winning Credentialate and openRSD platforms at https://www.edalex.com