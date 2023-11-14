Pamela McNeill Releases Nostalgic and Festive Christmas EP, 'Come December'
AC/Rock Chanteuse Impresses with Newest Project Available NowNASHVILLE, TENN., UNITED STATES, November 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Prolific songwriter and talented performer Pamela McNeill brings the Christmas spirit to fans early with the release of her holiday EP, "Come December," available now. On this project, this adult contemporary rocker provides hope to those who struggle with winter blues in "Secret Silent Night," then goes on to draw sentimental tears from listeners with "The Only Gift I Need."
As the latest pairing of songs in her extensive discography, "Come December" stands as a gift for Pamela's fans. This gift includes both the mental storybook created by listeners through her creative lyrics and smooth tone, and also the EP's two songs for the price of one when downloaded from https://farmtolabelrecords.com/shop/.
"Come December" Track list
1. "Secret Silent Night"
2. "The Only Gift I Need"
Stream this festive EP here: https://orcd.co/v7g2y1v
Regarding "The Only Gift I Need," Pamela reminisces, "I wrote this song about what truly defines Christmas in my heart. Precious time with my family and friends. Strangers smiling and wishing each other 'Happy Holidays.' Singing 'Silent Night' on Christmas Eve at Church while holding a candle especially reminds me of my Grandma who is no longer with us. But her presence and the presence of all I’ve loved and who have left is felt at Christmas most of all. Even though I enjoy everything about the holidays – from the lights to the music to gift giving to food and cookies – those special moments I celebrate most."
"Secret Silent Night' reminds the listener of the emotional struggle children can face during the changing of seasons. The song opens to longing memories of warm summer nights, where family celebrations and playdates with friends happened often as daylight stretched until bedtime. As this child looks on to shortened days and longer nights, they have strong emotions around the change and experience loneliness. With her uplifting lyrics paired with a joyous melody, Pamela provides comfort and hope to those who feel sadness during the cold winter months. She reminds listeners that once December arrives, the world will be full of beautiful decorations and bright colored lights to cure their sorrow.
"This song is for the kid who may feel lonely or out of place, but who is reminded of the wonder, joy and possibilities of life when they see the glow of holiday lights. I think about being a kid and coming home on the bus after school when it was dark out and feeling my heart lift as I saw the houses all lit up on the route home. It really mattered to me," says Pamela McNeill about "Secret Silent Night."
Preview the lyrics of "The Only Gift I Need" below:
"Santa don’t you worry about me
Oh yes, I still believe
If I sing 'Silent Night' in the candlelight
On Christmas Eve
That’s the only gift I need
Gathered close to those I love
There’s a joy I try to hold on to
And as time goes by there’s nothing quite as sweet
As moments like these
I know the way things are won’t last forever
I miss the ones no longer here
But they are with us in the Spirit
And the songs we hold dear – they are always near"
About Pamela McNeil
Pamela McNeill has been a songwriter from the young age of 15-years-old. She has performed as an international vocalist and has released seven solo albums including Neon Lightning, which arrived in 2022 from Farm To Label Records. Pamela discovered the power of making a personal connection through music as a teen when she joined a Rock band at the age of 16. She played songs by bands like Heart and Journey, and the experience taught her how to work hard and master audience interactions. For Pamela, songwriting is “cathartic, an expression of emotion, a challenge to convey things in as few words as possible.”
A native of Winona, Minnesota, Pamela still resides in her home state, though her early music career took her to the United Kingdom for four years. During this time, Pamela performed and recorded as a backing singer for international icon Rick Astley, who gifted her with the honor of playing at the Royal Albert Hall on her birthday for the "Smash Hits TV Awards Show." She also sang with Astley at The London Palladium for the Royal family.
As a prolific songwriter, Pamela has also written songs for and with a wide range of other artists, including Wynonna Judd, Jim Peterik, Yanni and Buffy Lawson, and has co-written tracks with fellow songwriters such as Pam Tillis and Bobby E. Boyd.
Pamela began releasing albums of original music in 1999, building on her reflective and emotive songwriting and her seasoned professionalism as a vocalist and pianist. Her stand-out live performances provide feedback and fuel to help her continue developing her craft as she steadily releases new music. Keep an eye out for even more new music to come in 2023.
