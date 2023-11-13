This is a press release from the City of Arcata:

The City of Arcata invites the community to celebrate Zero Waste Day on Wednesday, Nov. 15!

Zero waste is a materials management approach that first prevents waste and then establishes reuse and recycling policies, programs and infrastructure for all materials entering the community. By prioritizing resource management, rather than focusing on waste disposal, zero waste principles help conserve natural resources and reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

In 2014, Zero Waste Humboldt established Zero Waste Day as an annual event to celebrate local success stories, recognize inspiring models, examine the state of waste reduction work in the community, and educate the public about waste reduction projects and programs in Humboldt County. This year Zero Waste Humboldt invites community members to visit their table at the North Coast Co-op in Arcata on Wednesday, Nov. 15 from 9 a.m. -12 p.m. The community should also check out the Zero Waste Humboldt social media for their annual social media campaign entitled “We Choose to Reuse” leading up to Zero Waste Day on Nov. 15! For more information about this event, please email [email protected].

Small changes can make a big difference in the world of sustainability. The City of Arcata encourages all residents and visitors to incorporate zero waste principles into their daily lives. B elow are some easy waste prevention tips for community members:

Commit to using reusable shopping bags whenever at the store.

Use reusable water bottles and avoid buying single-use beverage containers whenever possible.

Plan ahead for meals and cook at home. Planning meals ahead of time helps reduce food waste,

and cooking at home reduces packaging waste.

and cooking at home reduces packaging waste. Skip the produce bags at the store. Place fruit and veggies directly in the shopping cart or use

reusable produce bags instead of plastic ones.

reusable produce bags instead of plastic ones. Reduce food waste by repurposing leftovers into a different meal like a casserole or even

freeze them to eat at a different time.

freeze them to eat at a different time. Compost food and garden scraps. Compost food scraps rather than throw them in the trash. Residents can even utilize a local compost company such as The Local Worm Guy or Full Cycle Compost. Visit cityofarcata.org/294/Composting-Green-Waste-Resources or call (707) 822-8184 for more information.

Build a portable zero waste kit with items such as reusable bags, mugs, utensils and food containers and take it with you on the go. With the new Single Use Disposable Foodware Ordinance in Arcata you can now use your own reusable containers when getting takeout at a restaurant. Visit cityofarcata.org/885/Disposable-Foodware-Regulations for more information!

Buy something only when it is really needed and buy second-hand whenever possible. When something is no longer functional, replace it with a more sustainable and durable item or buy second hand, be sure to recycle items that are no longer usable, and consider repurposing the item.

The City of Arcata is striving to achieve zero waste, and has adopted a Zero Waste Action Plan, which is a 10-year plan that identifies waste prevention, reuse and recycling actions residents can practice in their daily lives. For more information on Arcata’s Zero Waste Action Plan and to find more zero waste tips, please visit

cityofarcata.org/790/Waste-Prevention-Resources or contact the Environmental Services Department by email at [email protected] or call (707) 822-8184.