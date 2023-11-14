InventionHome® Announces New Invention— Amazing Grace
EINPresswire.com/ -- Shirley B. of Georgia has designed a detachable cap configured as PRAYING HANDS to offer a meaningful reminder to take a few minutes to pray each day. The PRAYING HANDS provide individuals, whether home or away, with a device to promote private meditation and prayer time. In addition, the cap includes multiple functionalities, such as a fragrance and disinfectant dispenser.
Shirley is working closely with InventionHome, a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to Amazing Grace. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.
Companies interested in Amazing Grace can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling 1-866-844-6512
About InventionHome®
InventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the ultimate goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email info@inventionhome.com or visit www.inventionhome.com.
