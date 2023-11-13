Derby Barracks / LSA, DUI, DLS, Possession
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 23A5005477
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper James Gallup
STATION: Derby
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 11/13/23 1350
INCIDENT LOCATION: Darling Hill Rd, Derby
VIOLATION: LSA, DLS, DUI #1, and Possession of Narcotics
ACCUSED: Dylan Cote
AGE: 28
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Derby, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 11/13/23, the State Police received a call to report of a vehicle that had struck multiple vehicles and left the scene of the crash. Later one of the victims located the operator of the vehicle who was identified as Dylan Cote. The State Police arrived at the scene and took Cote into custody. Cote was processed for DUI at the Derby Barracks. Cote was released with citation for LSA, DLS, DUI #1, and Possession of Narcotics.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 1/16/24 at 0830 AM
COURT: Orleans
LODGED - LOCATION: Not Lodged
MUG SHOT:
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.