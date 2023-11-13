Submit Release
Derby Barracks / LSA, DUI, DLS, Possession

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 23A5005477

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper James Gallup                           

STATION: Derby                   

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

 

DATE/TIME: 11/13/23 1350

INCIDENT LOCATION: Darling Hill Rd, Derby

VIOLATION: LSA, DLS, DUI #1, and Possession of Narcotics

 

ACCUSED: Dylan Cote                                             

AGE: 28

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Derby, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 11/13/23, the State Police received a call to report of a vehicle that had struck multiple vehicles and left the scene of the crash. Later one of the victims located the operator of the vehicle who was identified as Dylan Cote. The State Police arrived at the scene and took Cote into custody. Cote was processed for DUI at the Derby Barracks. Cote was released with citation for LSA, DLS, DUI #1, and Possession of Narcotics.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME:  1/16/24 at 0830 AM         

COURT: Orleans

LODGED - LOCATION: Not Lodged 

MUG SHOT:

 

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

