Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s Weekly Schedule, November 13, 2023

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster, Lt. Gov. Pamela S. Evette, and First Lady Peggy McMaster’s schedules for the week of November 13 include the following:

Monday, November 13 at 11:00 AM: Gov. McMaster joined Dominion Energy and City of Columbia Mayor Daniel Rickenmann for a news conference regarding the Congaree River Remediation project, 1115 Gist Street, Columbia, S.C.

Tuesday, November 14 at 11:00 AM: Gov. McMaster will participate in the South Carolina Veteran of the Year press conference, State House, first floor, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

Saturday, November 18 at 6:30 PM: Lt. Gov. Evette will speak at the 2023 South Carolina Police Chiefs Association Leadership Conference, Marriott Myrtle Beach Resort & Spa at Grand Dunes, 8400 Costa Verda Drive, Myrtle Beach, S.C.

-###-

Gov. Henry McMaster’s Weekly Schedule: November 6, 2023

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Gov. Henry McMaster’s schedule for November 6, 2023, included:

Tuesday, November 7

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, State House, first floor, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

1:00 PM: Policy meeting.

2:00 PM: Gov. McMaster and First Lady Peggy McMaster voted in the local election, Lourie Senior Center (Ward I), 1650 Park Circle, Columbia, S.C.

4:00 PM: Gov. McMaster held ceremonial bill signings for H. 3952, Consumer Affairs Reform bill, and S. 549, Department of Motor Vehicles Omnibus bill, State House, first floor, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

6:00 PM: Gov. McMaster and First Lady Peggy McMaster attended the dinner in support of the South Carolina Commissioner's School of Agriculture, 334 Cascade Drive, Bowman, S.C.

Wednesday, November 8

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, State House, first floor, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

10:00 AM: Gov. McMaster joined the South Carolina Department of Corrections for a press conference to honor former Gov. Richard Riley with namesake reading program Riley's Readers, State House, first floor, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

11:30 AM: Gov. McMaster presented the Order of the Palmetto to Wes Hayes, Governor’s Office, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

4:15 PM: Gov. McMaster spoke at the National Emerging Drug Trends Conference, Charleston Area Convention Center, 5055 International Boulevard, North Charleston, S.C.

6:00 PM: Gov. McMaster and First Lady Peggy McMaster attended the Charleston County Republican Party’s first annual Reagan Gala, Hibernian Hall, 105 Meeting Street, Columbia, S.C.

Thursday, November 9

Gov. McMaster was in the Office of the Governor for office hours, State House, first floor, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

10:30 AM: Constituent meeting.

1:30 PM: Gov. McMaster held a ceremonial bill signing for S. 380 Kinship Guardianship bill, State House, first floor, 1100 Gervais Street, Columbia, S.C.

3:00 PM: Economic development meeting.

6:00 PM: Gov. McMaster and First Lady Peggy McMaster hosted a reception in celebration of Diwali, Governor’s Mansion, 800 Richland Street, Columbia, S.C.

Friday, November 10

11:00 AM: Gov. McMaster attended the special announcement for the University of South Carolina Law School, 1525 Senate Street, Columbia, S.C.

Sunday, November 12

12:00 PM: Gov. McMaster and First Lady Peggy McMaster attended the Wateree Cup Annual Polo Classic, Polo Lane, Camden, S.C.