Lake Area Improvement Corporation Partners with EmBe to Enhance Childcare Services
Quality childcare is an integral part of economic development. It is fundamental for an adequate workforce.MADISON, SOUTH DAKOTA, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lake Area Improvement Corporation (LAIC) has been working diligently to address the issue of childcare in Madison and Lake County.
The latest step is a partnership with a renowned expert in childcare and education services. EmBe has been announced as the operator of a new childcare facility planned for construction. It is set to open its doors in 2025.
“This is another critical step in the process of addressing the need for childcare in our community. EmBe brings a wealth of experience and expertise with a century-long legacy of caring for and educating children,” said LAIC Executive Director Brooke Rollag.
LAIC continues to work on providing the essential infrastructure to meet the widespread childcare needs of the community. They have secured a location for the facility on West Center Street, adjacent to six acres of parkland.
Designs for the new center have been drafted, a 14,000 square foot facility with a capacity to accommodate up to 140 children.
Once built, the facility would be owned by LAIC, but leased and operated by EmBe.
“We are thrilled to announce our expansion into the community of Madison,” said Kerri Tietgen, CEO of EmBe.
“As we integrate into this new location, our commitment to providing top-notch childcare services remains unwavering. The growth of Madison and Lake County presents an exciting opportunity for us to contribute to the well-being of children and families. We look forward to fostering strong connections and becoming an integral part of the Madison community, addressing the crucial need for exceptional childcare support,” said Tietgen.
The collaboration between LAIC and EmBe comes at a time when reliable childcare options are essential for working parents. This partnership aims to fill a void that has long impacted families' ability to balance work and family life.
"EmBe has already played an integral role in this process. While LAIC has always been happy to facilitate the process, it was always our intent to find an expert to run the facility. EmBe is the perfect fit, and we look forward to Madison and Lake County families having access to high-quality childcare services, enabling them to work and thrive," said Rollag.
EmBe was encouraged by the strong community support in Madison.
“While the business of childcare is challenging and the childcare crisis is impacting families, communities, and childcare providers across the nation, this is exciting. What makes this truly unique is the innovative solutions that come from the business community, LAIC, the Madison School District and EmBe working together for the benefit of the children and families," said Tietgen.
About Lake Area Improvement Corporation:
Lake Area Improvement Corporation is a nonprofit economic development corporation dedicated to the growth and prosperity of Madison and Lake County. It is LAIC’s mission to enhance the quality of life for all citizens and facilitate the development and retention of quality jobs.
About EmBe:
EmBe has been a trusted provider of childcare and educational services for over 100 years. EmBe continues to serve the Sioux Empire Region with a strong commitment to empowering women and families. For more information, visit embe.org.
