The Exodus Road Named “2023 Top-Rated Nonprofit” by GreatNonprofits
The award is based on community-sourced recommendations and assessments of non-profit efficacy, transparency, and accountability.COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, U.S., November 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Exodus Road announced today it has been named a “2023 Top-Rated Nonprofit” by GreatNonprofits, a leading website for community recommendations of charities and nonprofits.
The Exodus Road is a global nonprofit disrupting the darkness of modern-day slavery by partnering with law enforcement to fight human trafficking crime, equipping communities to protect the vulnerable, and empowering survivors as they walk into freedom. Since its founding in 2012, the organization has provided evidence of human trafficking to law enforcement, resulting in successful interventions for more than 2,400 survivors and the arrests of over 1,200 offenders. The organization has also trained more than 25,000 officers and citizens to see and respond to human trafficking in their own neighborhoods.
“The Exodus Road is honored to be named a 2023 Top-Rated Nonprofit,” says Preston Goff, VP of Global Communications at The Exodus Road. “We highly value the trust our donors and supporters put in us and are grateful to continue the work of bringing freedom to the exploited on their behalf.”
The Top-Rated Nonprofit Award is based on the rating and number of reviews that The Exodus Road received from volunteers and donors. “The Exodus Road gave my family and I an avenue to bring about positive change in the world,” says reviewer Brweissend67.“ We are able to see (and feel part of) the tangible help this organization is bringing to the world. We are proud to support such a wonderful organization.”
“The Exodus Road is a great example of a nonprofit making a real difference in their community,” said Shari Tishman, Managing Director of GreatNonprofits, “Their award is well-deserved recognition not only of their work but the tremendous support they receive, as shown by the many outstanding reviews they have received from people who have direct experience working with The Exodus Road.”
GreatNonprofits is the largest donation website for nonprofits where people share stories about their personal experiences on more than 1.8 million charities and nonprofits. The GreatNonprofits Top-Rated Awards are the only awards for nonprofits determined by those who have direct experience with the charities – as donors, volunteers, and recipients of aid.
###
About The Exodus Road
The Exodus Road is a global nonprofit disrupting the darkness of modern-day slavery by partnering with law enforcement to fight human trafficking crime, equipping communities to protect the vulnerable, and empowering survivors as they walk into freedom. Working side-by-side with local staff, NGO partners and law enforcement around the world, The Exodus Road fights to liberate trafficked individuals, arrest traffickers, and provide restorative care for survivors. Since its founding in 2012, the organization has assisted police in the rescue of more than 2,400 survivors and the arrests of more than 1,200 offenders, numbers that grow almost daily. The Exodus Road’s approach to freedom incorporates intervention, training and education, and aftercare efforts.
In education, The Exodus Road offers TraffickWatch Academy: U.S., a free, online training module that unpacks the complexities of human trafficking, and TraffickWatch: Brazil, a similar program specifically for law enforcement partners. The organization has also launched “INFLUENCED,” a workshop series equipping parents and teens to participate in the online world while avoiding the dangers of exploitation.
About GreatNonprofits
GreatNonprofits is the leading platform for donors to find stories and ratings of nonprofits. By applying the power of crowdsourcing to the world of nonprofits provides over 500,000 stories and reviews for more than 1.8M nonprofits influencing 30 million donation decisions a year. GreatNonprofits has received coverage in the Economist, Wall Street Journal, Los Angeles Times, and Chronicle of Philanthropy, and has been personally endorsed by philanthropist Bill Gates. The organization is led by a team of nonprofit, business, product, and technology professionals. Visit www.greatnonprofits.org for more information.
Media Contacts
The Exodus Road
Preston Goff
VP of Global Communications
preston@theexodusroad.com
719-941-9755
Preston Goff
The Exodus Road
+1 719-648-4291
email us here