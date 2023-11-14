RailPros Opens Chicago Office
The Texas-based company now boasts employees coast-to-coast with 15 offices nationwide.
DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Irving, TX-based RailPros is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its Chicago office, marking a significant milestone in the company's journey of expansion and client-focused growth.
— Jennifer Drake
“We continue to experience sustained growth and see a need for a physical footprint in Chicago, where we have a growing number of clients,” said Ken Koff, Chief Executive Officer. “Establishing an office in Chicago allows Jennifer Drake and her team to be readily available to our clients in the greater Chicagoland region and across the Midwest.”
Located at 200 S. Wacker Drive, Suite 3100, Chicago, IL, the new office will be the headquarters for Drake, who joined RailPros in September as vice president of Engineering Central Region, and a growing team of engineers.
“Chicago, with its rich history in rail and transit, is a strategic location for us, and we look forward to working on rail and transit projects in the Greater Chicago Area for many years to come,” Drake said. "I am excited to collaborate with our exceptional team and have face-to-face interactions with our clients in our brand-new office space."
This is the fifteenth office for RailPros, which now has physical offices in eight states, with team members across North America. The Chicago office represents RailPros' commitment to providing localized, top-tier support while fostering growth and excellence in rail and transit solutions. With the Chicago office now in operation, RailPros is well situated to meet the evolving needs of its expanding client base.
About RailPros
RailPros is headquartered in Irving, Texas, with offices nationwide. The company, which was founded in 2000, is exclusively focused on providing services to freight, passenger, and transit rail carriers across North America. RailPros employs nearly 1,000 rail and transit engineers, construction managers, inspectors, design engineers, and field support staff, enabling us to service the full spectrum of the industry’s management, engineering construction management, planning, and design needs. In addition, RailPros has a combined training and media production team, producing technical and safety training for rail carriers and rail-related industrial clients. We have a unique understanding of the industry’s rail and transit needs, and our expertise helps our clients complete work safely, efficiently, and with minimal disruption to existing rail service. Rail isn’t a part of our business, it IS our business.
