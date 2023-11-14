Long Island Dermatologist Dr. Navin Arora Offers Skincare Tips for National Healthy Skin Awareness Month
November marks the start of National Healthy Skin Awareness month. Dermatologists nationwide are reminding people to bolster their skin care routine.
As temperatures continue to drop, this often results in dry, irritated and flaky skin.”GARDEN CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES , November 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- November marks the height of the fall season and the start of National Healthy Skin Awareness month. As temperatures continue to drop, this often results in dry, irritated and flaky skin. Dermatologists nationwide are reminding people to bolster their skin care routine and keep up with proper regimens. A thorough skin care routine is necessary to protect the skin from the cold and dry weather.
— Dr. Navin Arora
Long Island based Board-Certified Dermatologist Dr. Navin Arora of Borealis Dermatology in Garden City and Syosset, NY is sharing his knowledge and recommendations for updating personal skincare practices to account for changes in the weather. Dr. Arora has extensive experience helping patients cope with the effects changes in seasons have on their skin.
Here are some skin care tips to incorporate this season:
Use Proper Moisturizer
Using the proper moisturizers and creams is critical when entering the colder months of the year. In the fall and winter, dry and itchy skin becomes more common, especially for people with eczema and psoriasis. To keep the skin hydrated and healthy, it is best to use thicker ointments in the fall and winter opposed to lighter creams. Thicker creams and moisturizers are better for protecting the skin from dry heat or cold weather. It is also important to ensure the use of proper lotion for the appropriate areas of the body. For example, using face cream on the body, and vice versa, may have adverse effects on the skin.
Applying Moisturizer
When applying topicals such as ointments, lotions and moisturizers, it is best to apply 10 minutes before going to bed. Simply apply a small amount, the size of a nickel, into the hand and gently massage into the skin. Be sure to apply enough cream to gently coat the skin. Excessive application of creams and lotions sometimes could lead to oily skin and clogged pores.
Acne Care
The dryer the skin is, the more sebum it will produce. This will lead to an increase in oil and clogged pores. Incorporating a hydrating moisturizer into a skin care routine is beneficial as this will prevent flare ups or breakouts. Products to limit during the colder months include toners and exfoliants as they tend to dry out the skin. Limit the use of these topicals to once per week.
Nutrition
The easiest way to have clean and clear skin is to incorporate a healthy diet and drink plenty of water. Drinking water will hydrate the skin and clear the body of any toxins. Be sure to eat fruits, vegetables and natural foods. Fried and processed foods can lead to blemishes and outbreaks. Vitamin D and C are important for good skin health. The necessary nutrients from these vitamins can be achieved with a well-balanced diet.
Treating the Skin
Shower length and using proper soaps can have an effect on skin health. Soaps with harsh chemical ingredients can aggravate dry or sensitive skin during cooler months. Switch to a soap with mild ingredients to gently cleanse the skin without increasing its sensitivity.
It is recommended to take shorter, cooler showers with minimal scrubbing. Hot showers can play a part in causing the skin to become dry. Warm showers will help reduce dryness and irritation. Patting the body dry after washing up, rather than rubbing with a towel, is another way to help avoid irritation caused by exfoliation.
