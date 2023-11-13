The United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC) Opposes FDA’s Proposed Menthol Ban
EINPresswire.com/ -- The United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC) opposes the proposed menthol ban by the Food and Drug Administration FDA). This ill-conceived proposal not only threatens to shutter small businesses, jeopardize hundreds of thousands of jobs, and drain billions in tax revenue from vital government systems like public schools, but it will also criminalize Hispanic and African American communities.
Furthermore, this proposal runs counter to the priorities of American voters. Javier Palomarez, President & CEO of the USHBC, released the following statement on behalf of the organization:
“Prohibition has never worked. The proposed menthol ban flies in the face of American voters and is poised to dismantle a sizable portion of our economy as tax-paying, law-abiding and job-creating convenience stores rely on these products for 30% of their sales. Further, the tobacco industry as a whole supports over 600,000 jobs and $40 billion in wages. This economic activity contributes over $45 billion annually in federal and state taxes, a significant amount of which goes to fund our public schools.
The ban will also create an illegal market, shifting sales and revenue away from innocent, small businesses and hand Mexican cartels a new revenue source. They are involved in tobacco trafficking as we speak, profiting billions of dollars from this already. The U.S. government has already said that tobacco trafficking “Is a lucrative crime for terrorist groups used to finance acts of terror.”
Statistics show that 50% of Hispanics who smoke and 80% of African Ameircans who smoke, use menthol cigarettes. This ban will criminalize communities of color disproportionately.
Recently, American voters have voiced their concerns with the proposed ban. In a poll by Nuestro PAC, 82% of surveyed voters agree that the unintended consequences are real and ought to be considered. Additionally, only 9% of them think this issue should be a top priority for our Administration.
America is finally waking up. This is an administration that is just fine legalizing marijuana while criminalizing cigarettes. Ill-conceived legislation, without consideration of trickle down effects, will result in economic losses that will directly line the pockets of cartels while kneecapping our economy. I urge President Biden to strike down the ban and focus on more meaningful and fruitful efforts. I fear the American voter will take this issue to the ballot box.”
About the United States Hispanic Business Council
The United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC) is the leading voice for the Hispanic business community. A 501(c)6 non-profit organization, the USHBC focuses on improving access to contracting in the public and private sector, fair representation of Hispanics in business, media, and politics, and ensuring Hispanics have a voice in the national dialogue. The USHBC is a nonpartisan organization.
