GO2 for Lung Cancer Celebrates the Lung Cancer Community at the 18th Annual Simply the Best Gala
EINPresswire.com/ -- GO2 for Lung Cancer (GO2) honored champions of lung cancer at its 18th Annual Simply the Best Gala held in San Francisco on November 11. This special evening was an opportunity to recognize industry partners, researchers, doctors, nurses, survivors, funders, and individual supporters who share the commitment to transforming survivorship for people with lung cancer.
“We are grateful to the people in our community that bring hope to people with lung cancer. It is an honor to work alongside and celebrate those working tirelessly to confront this disease,” said GO2 President & CEO Laurie Ambrose.
The Dr. Fred Marcus Simply the Best Award
Guardant Health was honored with the Dr. Fred Marcus Simply the Best award for its efforts to bring innovative biopsy to lung cancer and extending that work across the care continuum. The Simply the Best Award honors science and biotechnology companies developing innovative tests and therapies to detect, treat, and extend the lives of people with lung cancer.
Excellence in Collaboration and Innovation Honoree
AstraZeneca was granted the Excellence in Collaboration and Innovation award for its work to bring treatment options to those impacted by lung cancer at every stage of diagnosis. This award honors companies that have collaborative initiatives with creative approaches to advance treatment and survival for people with lung cancer.
Bonnie J. Addario Legacy Award
In recognition of her 20 years supporting the lung cancer community, GO2 presented co-founder Bonnie J. Addario with the Legacy Award. This award honors her two decades of survivorship dedicated to improving the lives of countless people and reshaping the way we approach lung cancer advocacy, research, and care. Her legacy serves as an enduring source of inspiration for all those affected by lung cancer and reminds us that change is possible when driven by unwavering commitment and boundless compassion.
Asclepios Award
Named for the ancient Greek hero of medicine and healing, GO2’s Asclepios Award was presented to Dr. Mark Awad, Associate Professor of Medicine at Harvard Medical School and Clinical Director of the Lowe Center for Thoracic Oncology at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute. Dr. Awad’s translational research focus is on identifying biomarkers of response and resistance to targeted therapies and immunotherapies in lung cancer.
Wind Beneath My Wings Caregiver Award
GO2 receives nominations for the caregiver award from patients, family, and friends who wish to honor the compassionate people who go above and beyond the call of duty to care for loved ones facing lung cancer. This year, the recipient is Sven de Jong. De Jong cared for his late wife Elizabeth (Libby), who was diagnosed in 2016 at age 47 with stage 4 non-small cell lung cancer. Sven wanted Libby to live life to the fullest and to keep making memories together as long as they could.
The 18th annual Simply the Best Dinner and Gala included the awards presentation, live auction, and after party. For additional information, click here.
About GO2 for Lung Cancer
GO2 for Lung Cancer relentlessly confronts lung cancer on every front, every day, for everyone. Founded by patients and survivors, GO2 is dedicated to increasing survival for those at risk, diagnosed, and living with lung cancer. For more information visit go2.org, like us on Facebook and Instagram (@GO2forLungCancer) and follow us on X (formerly Twitter) (@go2forlungcancr) and LinkedIn (@go2forlungcancer).
The 18th annual Simply the Best Dinner and Gala included the awards presentation, live auction, and after party. For additional information, click here.
About GO2 for Lung Cancer
GO2 for Lung Cancer relentlessly confronts lung cancer on every front, every day, for everyone. Founded by patients and survivors, GO2 is dedicated to increasing survival for those at risk, diagnosed, and living with lung cancer. For more information visit go2.org, like us on Facebook and Instagram (@GO2forLungCancer) and follow us on X (formerly Twitter) (@go2forlungcancr) and LinkedIn (@go2forlungcancer).
