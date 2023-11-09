Global LCAM Coalition Turns the Focus to Lung Cancer Stigma this Lung Cancer Awareness Month
EINPresswire.com/ -- This Lung Cancer Awareness Month, the global LCAM Coalition is convening an international panel of experts to discuss the global challenge of lung cancer stigma. The panelists, who span the globe from India to South Africa to England to the U.S., will also explore the role that patient advocates and advocacy organizations can play in raising awareness about and combating stigma. The November 16 event will be hosted by LCAM Coalition partner GO2 for Lung Cancer.
"Stigma negatively impacts every person diagnosed with lung cancer," said Danielle Hicks, chief patient officer, GO2 for Lung Cancer, and the moderator for the global event. "It affects everything from mental health to funding, awareness, treatment and support. We must work together to educate the public on the realities of a lung cancer diagnosis--because anyone with lungs can get lung cancer."
The LCAM Coalition has been running digital and social media campaigns in multiple countries throughout 2023 to raise public awareness about the importance of early detection in finding treatable and even curable cancer. The November 16 conversation, Coming Together Globally to Combat Stigma, recognizes that awareness and advocacy around lung cancer must also tackle the elephant in the room: negative public attitudes toward people diagnosed with lung cancer.
"People living with lung cancer report feeling shame and experiencing prejudice, whether they smoke, have smoked in the past, or never have smoked in their lives," said Korina Pateli-Bell, founder & president, FairLife Lung Cancer Care. "Stigma implies that some people have brought the disease on themselves--but all, without exception, deserve the same respect, the same compassion, and the same care." FairLife, an LCAM Coalition partner, recently launched Ask the Right Question, an anti-stigma campaign in Greece.
The LCAM Coalition gratefully recognizes the following sponsors for their generous support: AstraZeneca, Novocure, Merck, Amgen, Bristol Myers Squibb, Novartis and Sanofi.
About the LCAM Coalition
The LCAM Coalition is a global coalition of cancer and related organizations bringing their collective voices together to amplify the conversation around lung cancer. By drawing attention through coordinated media and social media campaigns, the Coalition and its members hope to expand awareness about why it is so important to talk about lung cancer, combat stigma, expand screening, fund research and push for new treatment options around the world. For more information, visit https://lcam.org/.
About FairLife Lung Cancer Care
FairLife Lung Cancer Care supports patients throughout their challenging journey with lung cancer and raises awareness about the importance of lung cancer prevention and early diagnosis. FairLife is the first nonprofit organization in Greece exclusively dedicated to lung cancer. For more information, visit https://fairlifelcc.com/en/.
About GO2 for Lung Cancer
GO2 for Lung Cancer relentlessly confronts lung cancer on every front, every day, for everyone. Founded by patients and survivors, GO2 is dedicated to increasing survival for those at risk, diagnosed and living with lung cancer. For more information visit go2.org, like us on Facebook and Instagram (@GO2forLungCancer) and follow us on X (formerly Twitter) (@go2forlungcancr) and LinkedIn (@go2forlungcancer).
