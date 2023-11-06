GO2 for Lung Cancer to Honor Key Partners in Fight Against Lung Cancer at 18th Annual “Simply the Best” Gala
Guardant Health and AstraZeneca to Receive Recognition for Advancements in Lung Cancer Detection and TreatmentSAN CARLOS, CA, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GO2 for Lung Cancer (GO2) today announced it will honor Guardant Health and AstraZeneca for their commitment to advancing lung cancer detection and treatment at its 18th annual “Simply the Best” Dinner and Gala. The companies will accept their awards on Saturday, November 11 at the Fairmont Hotel in San Francisco.
Guardant Health will receive the Dr. Fred Marcus “Simply the Best” Award recognizing science and biotechnology companies that develop innovative tests and therapies to detect, treat, and extend the lives of people with lung cancer. Guardant Health is a leader in developing minimally invasive liquid biopsy tests to characterize lung cancer and its specific mutations quickly and accurately.
“We are honored to receive this recognition from GO2 as we collaborate on our shared goal of improving patient-centered care by providing insights that inform personalized treatment decisions,” said Helmy Eltoukhy, co-founder and co-CEO of Guardant Health.
AstraZeneca will receive the Excellence in Collaboration and Innovation Award for their creative approaches in advancing treatment and survival on behalf of those with lung cancer.
"We're honored to receive this recognition and proud to partner with organizations that share our goals to improve patient outcomes and help more people live longer, better lives. We're investing in research across every stage of lung cancer so that every patient receives the best targeted, precision therapies today, and developing innovative treatments that will provide even more hope for a healthier tomorrow," said Arun Krishna, AstraZeneca Vice President, Franchise Head, US Lung Cancer Business.
As the understanding and treatment of lung cancer continues to advance, so does the need. This year, more than 238,000 Americans will receive a lung cancer diagnosis and over 127,000 will die of the disease. An estimated 80 percent of those diagnosed never used tobacco or quit more than a decade ago.
“We are grateful to Guardant Health and AstraZeneca for their commitment to the needs of the lung cancer community and for their efforts to improve the lives and survival of lung cancer patients,” said GO2 President and CEO Laurie Fenton Ambrose. “From Guardant’s innovative liquid biopsy technology that aids greatly in identifying the optimal targeted treatment, to AstraZeneca’s commitment to innovative lung cancer treatment at every stage of diagnosis, these companies are groundbreaking and game-changing.”
The 18th annual Simply the Best Gala and Dinner will include an awards presentation, live auction, and after party. Ticket sales to the event are open to the public. For additional information and to purchase tickets, click here.
About GO2 for Lung Cancer
GO2 for Lung Cancer relentlessly confronts lung cancer on every front, every day, for everyone. Founded by patients and survivors, GO2 is dedicated to increasing survival for those at risk, diagnosed and living with lung cancer. For more information visit go2.org, like us on Facebook and Instagram (@GO2forLungCancer) and follow us on Twitter (@go2forlungcancr) and LinkedIn (@go2forlungcancer).
Julia Spiess Lewis
Perry Communications Group
julia@perrycom.com