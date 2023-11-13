Governor Newsom Proclaims National Apprenticeship Week

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today issued a proclamation declaring November 13-19, 2023, as “National Apprenticeship Week.”

The text of the proclamation and a copy can be found below:

PROCLAMATION

During National Apprenticeship Week, California joins leaders and organizations around the country in celebrating the essential role of apprenticeships in enriching our economy, workforce and education system. Our state is proud to be at the forefront of leading apprenticeship pathway efforts to help more Californians pursue their dreams and reach their full potential.

Apprenticeships provide vital on-the-job training, job skill development and experience that lead to meaningful careers. California serves apprentices across many sectors – including building trades, health care, technology, transportation, education and in the public sector – with the goal of serving 500,000 apprentices by 2029.

Investing in the next generation of skilled workers is crucial to the prosperity and vitality of our state. That’s why this year alone, we’ve invested a historic $240 million across several initiatives to grow high-quality apprenticeships and help ensure that people from diverse backgrounds can access these opportunities to upskill, reskill and thrive.

We’re advancing new resources like Apprenticeship Innovation Funding, which supports growth in key areas such as health care, education, civil service, transportation and arts and entertainment. This year, California made a historic investment in youth apprenticeships to better reach young people facing barriers to employment, education, training and more. In addition, the Equal Representation in Construction Apprenticeships grant funds resources for child care, outreach and community building to better support women and others underrepresented in construction careers.

California is partnering with employers, educators, unions, workforce boards, community-based organizations and job seekers to meet the employment and workforce needs of today and support continued economic growth. By integrating our education programs and workforce development efforts in a new Master Plan on Career Education, we have an opportunity to build career pathways that will empower Californians of all backgrounds with in-demand skills and connect them with employers for mutual benefit.

This week, I invite students, workers, employers and businesses to learn about the many benefits of apprenticeships and the exciting work underway to strengthen and expand access to these transformative opportunities. Together, we can build a diverse and dynamic workforce that supports a stronger, fairer and more prosperous future for all Californians.

NOW THEREFORE I, GAVIN NEWSOM, Governor of the State of California, do hereby proclaim November 13-19, 2023, as “National Apprenticeship Week.”

IN WITNESS WHEREOF I have hereunto set my hand and caused the Great Seal of the State of California to be affixed this 13th day of November 2023.

GAVIN NEWSOM

Governor of California

ATTEST:

SHIRLEY N. WEBER, Ph.D.

Secretary of State

###