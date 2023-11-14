South Bronx to South Korea: Students Taking Life-Changing Trip Funded by New Nonprofit, The Trip Foundation
We’re putting our money where our mission is – giving children an opportunity to experience a world beyond their own.”NEW ROCHELLE, NEW YORK, US, November 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Trip Foundation, a new nonprofit Taking Students to a Whole New World™ by funding domestic and international field trips, announced today their first funding for an international trip. Middle school students in Ms. Mayerhofer’s class at the South Bronx Academy for Applied Media are planning to take the trip of a lifetime to South Korea in February 2024.
The dream excursion had been wishfully planned for some time as part of their language program, but the students did not know if it would actually come true because they weren’t sure
they could raise all the money needed.
Thanks to generous donations from The Trip Foundation – which provided more than 78% of the funds needed for supplies – the Allstate Foundation, and a private donor the children will now have the opportunity of a lifetime to visit a place they had only seen before in textbooks and online.
“WOW! My heart is bursting with joy,” said Ms. Mayerhofer of the news, when she learned through DonorsChoose that, thanks to The Trip Foundation, her class project was now fully funded. “I am so honored you chose us! So much gratitude, so much love! The South Bronx Academy For Applied Media thanks you sincerely!” she wrote on DonorsChoose’s website.
The Trip Foundation’s Founder & CEO, Lidj Lewis, said the expedition reflects the organization’s commitment to educational equity, and giving students in underserved areas a chance to experience what others might take for granted.
“Many students in low-income communities rarely get a chance to travel outside the city or state in which they live. We’re putting our money where our mission is–giving children an opportunity to experience a world beyond their own, to broaden their intellectual and cultural horizons, to meet new people, visit new places, and to learn what it means to become a global citizen.”
The Trip Foundation is currently welcoming donations on its path to November 28, Giving Tuesday, as corporations and individuals aim to transform their communities and the world.
About The Trip Foundation
The Trip Foundation, a 501(c)(3) public charity, was created to help public high schools in high-need areas (Title 1) continue to provide educational field trips within the U.S. and abroad. From Wall Street to the Great Wall of China, Times Square to Trafalgar Square, every child deserves to experience what the world has to offer. Along the way, students expand their intellectual and cultural horizons, and learn what it truly means to become a global citizen. Help our young leaders of tomorrow start building bridges today. For more information please visit https://thetripfoundation.org.
