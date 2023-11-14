Dr. Marty Makary to Headline the Sixth Annual Direct Primary Care Conference
Keynote Speaker Addressing the Future of Healthcare
Direct Primary Care represents the promise of a healthcare system that truly serves the needs of patients and physicians alike.”ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, November 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Docs 4 Patient Care Foundation is honored to announce that Dr. Marty Makary, a renowned surgeon, public policy researcher, and New York Times bestselling author, will be the keynote speaker at the upcoming sixth annual Direct Primary Care (DPC) conference. Themed "The League of Extraordinary Physicians," the conference will take place from March 14 to March 16, 2024, at the Florida Hotel and Conventions Center in Orlando, Florida.
"Direct Primary Care represents the promise of a healthcare system that truly serves the needs of patients and physicians alike. It is an innovation that brings back the family doctor, with a renewed focus on personal relationships and affordable, high-quality care,” stated Dr. Marty Makary. “I’m thrilled to join with so many doctors considering this revolutionary type of medical practice that will benefit patients and communities.”
The Direct Primary Care model, often hailed as the antidote to physician burnout and the challenges of corporatized medicine, represents a groundbreaking approach to healthcare. It transforms the patient’s experience by cutting out the middleman, bureaucratic red tape, and the burdens of traditional health insurance, ultimately resurrecting the trusted family doctor at a fraction of the cost.
"We are excited that Dr. Makary is able to attend and give the keynote address at our conference this year,” stated Bob Jacobs, Executive Director of the Direct Primary Care Conference. "His leadership, vision, and insights into the structural problems in the US health care system will benefit all in attendance.”
As part of the efforts to promote the DPC practice model, the sixth Direct Primary Care conference will provide licensed physicians with a comprehensive understanding of the "nuts and bolts" required to establish a DPC practice.
Furthermore, experienced physicians who have successfully launched and operated independent DPC practices over the past decade will share best practices and strategies for practice growth and the delivery of cutting-edge care for general practitioners.
Dr. Marty Makary brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to this conference. As a professor at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, a prolific author, and a public policy researcher, he has dedicated his career to making healthcare more reliable, appropriate, and affordable. His inspiring work has not only earned him accolades but has also resulted in critical improvements in the healthcare landscape.
“Dr. Makary's willingness to speak to this physician’s conference promises to draw national attention to this accelerating movement of doctors saying no to corporatized care. This year's Direct Primary Care conference an event not to be missed,” Bob Jacobs said.
For more information about the sixth Direct Primary Care Conference, including registration details and the conference agenda, please visit http://www.DPCconference.com.
